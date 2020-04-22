Quarantine Cuts: The 15 Worst DIY Haircuts People Are Glad They Can’t Take into Public

Over a month into coronavirus quarantine and we’re all starting to get a little shaggy. Thank goodness for social distancing guidelines or we’d actually have to show these ugly mops of hair to the world. Still, some people just can’t wait for barbershops and salons to reopen. These brave souls have taken matters (plus hair cutting shears or clippers) into their own hands to give themselves “quarantine cuts.” The results have been…mixed (to put it mildly). Here’s hoping paper bags are still in stock when the pandemic eases up, because some of us are going to need them. These are the 15 worst DIY haircuts people are glad they can’t take into public.

Cover Photo: martinedoucet (Getty Images)

I mean, a global pandemic is bad news for a lot of businesses, but it is REALLY bad news for my barber… #coronacut pic.twitter.com/bITnFWdz0s — Kien Tan (@kien1974) April 11, 2020

Hubby needed a trim and we figured, why not? How bad a job could I possibly do? #coronacut #thehorror pic.twitter.com/oRCRZOcgj8 — LeAnne Cantrell (@kidsensela) April 6, 2020

Let Lorna cut my hair tonight, after she finished she said it looks good from a distance. Thank fuck for social distancing #CoronaCut pic.twitter.com/ItGJ6o0ai7 — David Bowler (@Bowler39) April 9, 2020

When you get to help with your housemate’s #coronacut and it’s top lols. pic.twitter.com/CzBAth5wub — STAY AT HOME (@WestEndFi) April 18, 2020

Let my son cut my hair for his birthday. He gave me a Mohawk with two ear mustachios. #COVID19 #coronacut #quarantinehaircut pic.twitter.com/iFwzL4loKu — bdavis (@byrondavis6774) April 17, 2020

When you can’t leave home for weeks, other than for essential activities, you come up with creative ways to cut your hair. This is my #coronacut. Wondering if my neighbors are enjoying my #CoronaMullet pic.twitter.com/VSCbOVnzUZ — Jeremy Fleming (@JeremyFlemingCO) April 16, 2020

Only fish I’ve caught lately is a mullet. Hat hair #coronacut pic.twitter.com/DcrotyNGlW — Michael (@thatntac) April 16, 2020

Hubby gave himself a #coronacut

Someone’s sleeping alone tonight. pic.twitter.com/Hf4LdIPHgN — Jessi Living Lovely (@JessiLivingLove) April 14, 2020

So the wife gave me a #coronacut today. The front view looks good! But we’ve got quite the party going in the back … @atv513 pic.twitter.com/qkIeOjUtFW — Adam Wire (@AdamAPWire) April 19, 2020

Impulse quarantine haircut status: it happened pic.twitter.com/qhPDnERVk7 — (@JamesBousema) April 19, 2020

Kid got so desperate he had me give him a quarantine haircut pic.twitter.com/TFtVAx7LzQ — Kat (@MrsA2003) April 16, 2020

Help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus

Visit the Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov or the World Health Organization at Who.int for the latest information on the coronavirus and learn what you can do to stop the spread.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.