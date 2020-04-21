Maryland Police Urge Residents to Always Wear Pants When Getting Their Mail

To reference Stranger Things, sometimes it feels like we’re living in “The Upside Down.” We used to wake up, shower, get dressed, eat breakfast, fill up a coffee mug and head out to our jobs. Now, due to the coronavirus pandemic, many of us are working from home. This means our schedules and our overall way of life are completely out of whack. Since we don’t have to go into the office, a shower definitely isn’t mandatory, we can eat breakfast whenever we roll out of bed, and, honestly, half the time we’re in our Zoom meetings, we aren’t even wearing any pants. In these trying times, pants just don’t seem so important. Although, if you live in Maryland, your local police want you to know that it’s imperative that you pull on a pair of slacks, jeggings, or joggers before you walk out to check your mail.

Even though this doesn’t seem like it should be in their job description, the Taneytown Police Department in Maryland took to social media last week to remind residents that even though they might be working from home, pants are still a necessity when stepping out in public. “Please remember to put pants on before leaving the house to check your mailbox. You know who you are. This is your final warning,” the police department wrote on Facebook last week.

The mayor of Taneytown, Bradley Wantz, said in an interview that the comment was supposed to be part light-hearted humor and part actual information. That’s because, while funny, there likely are people stepping out of their homes sans pants or even shirts because who needs to get dressed if you have nowhere to go, right?

Photo: Jupiterimages (Getty Images)

Help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus

Visit the Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov or the World Health Organization at Who.int for the latest information on the coronavirus and learn what you can do to stop the spread.

