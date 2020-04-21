The 20 Funniest Tweets About #StimulusChecks

One of the few upsides to this whole coronavirus pandemic is the government’s willingness to throw some money at the problem – specifically, at our bank accounts. Stimulus checks in the amount of $1,200 have begun arriving in direct deposit form with paper checks to eventually follow. Money is on everyone’s minds right now, and nowhere is the anxiety, anticipation, and excitement of receiving a financial kickback more evident than on Twitter. If you’ve received your stimulus check, you’ve probably already started spending it; if you haven’t received it, you’re probably complaining about it (in the most hilarious of ways) on social media. There’s nothing funny about money, but these are the 20 funniest tweets about #StimulusChecks.

Checked my bank account to see if I got my stimulus check yet and my account said $LMA0.00 — (@FrvnkOceansDead) April 13, 2020

It’s really easy to tell that this is the first time most of you all have ever made $1200 in a week #StimulusChecks — Mrey Tiller (@treydertot) April 16, 2020

When the stimulus check hits pic.twitter.com/LE31vy5nL7 — Quarantine Daydream (@tylerperry827) April 16, 2020

$1200 stimulus check in NY will get you a carton of cigarettes and a meat lovers pizza — Bobby (@grandpa) April 17, 2020

I’ll tell you who deserves this stimulus check, my liver. That’s who. — Wells Adams (@WellsAdams) April 18, 2020

so nice of Five Guys to be doing their part during this pandemic by unveiling a burger under $1,200 so that people who got their stimulus check can finally afford to eat at Five Guys — leftatlondon.com (@LeftAtLondon) April 20, 2020

Me logging into my bank account and not seeing $1203.17 #StimulusChecks pic.twitter.com/lhB8bSKh6c — Manuel (@OhManwelll_) April 13, 2020

When you get your $1,200 but, you gotta spend it right away cause of bills #StimulusChecks pic.twitter.com/BO4mE3uZgX — Keivon Jackson (@cnationmaverick) April 14, 2020

Operator: 911, What’s your emergency? Me: I haven’t gotten my #StimulusChecks yet, it’s my money and I need it now. Operator: Sir, you should only call this number during emerg- Me: Bitch, this IS an emergency. pic.twitter.com/Hf1kTAcA2D — Malcolm X (@Iamlarrypotter) April 14, 2020

IRS when you don’t pay your taxes vs IRS when they need to pay you your hard-earned TrumpBux #Stimuluscheck pic.twitter.com/ONsrsBSa5A — Sheeeesh (@Washingtexonian) April 15, 2020

If you try to cash a #StimulusCheck with Donald Trump’s signature on it, you already know it’s going to bounce. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) April 15, 2020

I heard a rumor that there are 5 golden stimulus checks and if you find one you get invited to the money factory — cryptoKiyosaki (@CryptoKiyosaki) April 15, 2020

Just got my stimulus check pic.twitter.com/EUOzGIrIJc — little miss (@owen__lang) April 17, 2020

Reading everyone tweeting about getting their #Stimulusdeposit and I’m over here like… pic.twitter.com/Dp43BVmAi7 — Michael Beck (@MikeTheMaineMan) April 13, 2020

i owe 3 different creditors $1200 but i only have one stimulus check in my hands pic.twitter.com/3NfHG8WrH6 — shopgirl (@FierceMajeure) April 16, 2020

The IRS when you owe money: *can find you even if you are on Jupiter*

The IRS now they they owe us money:#Stimuluscheck pic.twitter.com/zdgPNRL8KB — Misha B. Barkin’ (@MishaTheLeafeon) April 15, 2020

