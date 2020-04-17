Mandatory Funniest Tweets to Wrap the Week: Quarantine Week 5 Edition

If you're anything like us, you're officially bored to death in dire need of funny tweets. To celebrate another Friday (and surviving the endless madness of coronavirus quarantine), we've got a new collection for you below. If you missed our last Tweets of the Week, you missed a lot, but this week's lockdown included the continuation of our social-distancing saga, Cuomo-sexuals falling deeper in love with New York's governor, Fauci bobbleheads dolls and Bat Appreciation Day, along with Jeffrey Epstein definitely not killing himself.

WHO FLEW WITH CRABS?! pic.twitter.com/c0cux6Jyyi — Reese Waters (@reesewaters) April 16, 2020

This quarantine is really challenging my narrative that I dress “for myself” — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) March 23, 2020

next time me and the homies can hang out pic.twitter.com/fUuP0U9W1y — john (@_johnfarnsworth) April 13, 2020

Reposting birthday wishes in your Instagram Stories is one step away from going door to door to show people your birthday cards — Bridger Winegar (@bridger_w) April 13, 2020

(Coughing violently) thank god for the spinning boat https://t.co/a0MA8igHSg — Luke Mones (@LukeMones) April 17, 2020

Good morning to my neighbor who walked out on to his back porch, did a sun salutation, and then yelled FUUUUUUUUCK so loud that he startled the birds. — Meg Elison (@megelison) April 16, 2020

thinking alot about this thicc alf ride lately pic.twitter.com/oa9CNpOMkL — father boltonk 🇮🇹💪 (@AmbJohnBoIton) April 8, 2020

[first day as a therapist] you need to fucking chill — jOlly eXotic (@OllyiConic) April 16, 2020

My car started making noise I turned the music up bitch you not getting this 1200😭 — Pre K ❄️ (@stayfrea_) April 16, 2020

Before vs. After

Quarantine Quarantine pic.twitter.com/iXJXJ8fyW4 — Todd 'Flati' Curvos (@TheToddWilliams) April 16, 2020

Gotta hunch Steve Mnuchin is a shitty tipper…. https://t.co/AKyufAcWZe — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) April 15, 2020

I'd absolutely watch a TV show where Steve Mnuchin and his wife were forced to survive on $1,200 for 10 weeks. https://t.co/3GaDj2zaTp — batkaren (@batkaren) April 16, 2020

polite of a man pic.twitter.com/REAwtWxm0R — eelton fa n acount (@meleckle) April 14, 2020

I saw an online tutorial about how to make masks from old clothes, so I cut up this old pair of shorts! I had to hand sew it, and it came out too small, but it's not bad for a first try! What do you think? pic.twitter.com/ZFvFmh97xz — 𝔞𝔡𝔞𝔪 𝔢𝔩𝔩𝔦𝔰 (@moby_dickhead) April 15, 2020