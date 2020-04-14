Fun / Weird News
Grandma Throws a Quarantine Birthday Party For One, Goes Viral on TikTok

by Mandatory Editors

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, no one wants to hear the words “grandma” and “viral” in the same sentence these days. That is, unless you’re referring to the 88-year-old New Jersey resident named Norma Gregorio who recently celebrated her birthday alone under self-quarantine. Her family sent her a cake made out of flowers, which she adorned with candles and lit up. After singing herself a rousing rendition of “Happy Birthday,” she blew out the flames. She recorded it all and sent the video to family members, thinking the fanfare would end there.

But her granddaughter, Jessica Kerrigan, posted the sweet solo B-day celebration to TikTok in a pair of posts, which have garnered over 9 million views. In a follow-up video, Gregorio said “thank you” in several languages to all her new TikTok friends. “This was, by far, the most special birthday ever, and you made it so,” she said before signing off with a kiss. We feel like we should be thanking her for showing us how to cope with quarantine so gracefully.

Cover Photo: JessyKay97 (TikTok)

