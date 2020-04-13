Dirty Pop: Justin Timberlake Can’t Handle Full-Time Parenting, Fails to Bring Sexy Dad Back

Celebrities: they’re actually not just like us, especially when they complain about non-problems. Take Justin Timberlake, nobody’s favorite pop star, who is currently in quarantine with his wife, Jessica Biel, and their 5-year-old son Silas in a Montana cabin.

During an interview on “The Morning Mash Up” on SiriusXM, Timberlake said that “24-hour parenting is just not human.” The feeling is apparently mutual. Timberlake claimed his son occasionally “gets a look” indicating he wants nothing to do with his dear old dad. When they’re not at each other’s throats, they’ve been keeping busy with hikes, Legos, and birthday celebrations. It doesn’t sound like such a rough time as far as lockdowns go.

Let us not forget that celebrities like Timberlake could order anything their little rugrat desires off the internet, get childcare help if they really wanted it, and can afford not to work until the COVID-19 pandemic dies down. If taking care of one child all day and night (which so many parents do all the freakin’ time, even when there’s not an outbreak happening) is your biggest problem, boy, you have no problems. Cry me a river, as Timberlake would say.

Cover Photo: Stefan Matzke – sampics / Contributor (Getty Images)

Help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus

Visit the Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov or the World Health Organization at Who.int for the latest information on the coronavirus and learn what you can do to stop the spread.

