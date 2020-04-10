Illinois Mayor Urges Police to Enforce Stay-at-Home Order, Cops Catch His Wife at a Bar

There will always be some people who think they’re above the law. Those people, however, aren’t usually related to the politician pushing for the law’s enforcement. But so goes the story in Alton, Illinois, where Mayor Brant Walker pleaded with residents to obey a shelter-in-place order due to the coronavirus pandemic. “These are very serious times and I’m begging you to please stay at home,” the mayor said in a briefing broadcast last week.

Walker urged his city’s police officers to enforce the order, and on 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, they did just that, busting a group that had gathered at Hiram’s Tavern in downtown Alton. Among the law-defying citizens? Walker’s wife.

Police contacted the mayor to alert him to his spouse’s whereabouts. “I instructed the Police Chief to treat her as he would any citizen violating the ‘Stay At Home’ order and to ensure that she received no special treatment,” Walker said, admitting that he was embarrassed by his, ahem, better half. “My wife is an adult capable of making her own decisions, and in this instance she exhibited a stunning lack of judgement.”

The missus’ recklessness may cost the couple more than their reputation; the criminal complaint for reckless conduct issued by the officers is a class A misdemeanor charge. The punishment? Up to 364 days in jail and/or a fine of $2,500.

Maybe Walker will learn to mix drinks at home from here on out to whet his wife’s whistle while also protecting his political career from spousal sabotage.

Cover Photo: City of Alton, Illinois

