Dr. Fauci Bobblehead Doll to Be Available Soon, Also Shakes Its Head at President Trump

In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, many heroes have emerged. These include the tireless, selfless medical personnel risking their health every day, the grocery store employees who are continuing to stock our shelves, and Dr. Anthony Fauci. For those who haven’t been following the news, Dr. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the White House health advisor, has become the face of logical thinking throughout this pandemic. His clashes with President Trump and his advisors have created a cultural hero. Since the country first met Dr. Fauci, we’ve seen doughnuts, socks, and even candles adorned with his likeness. But, he’s about to reach a pinnacle. That’s because he just got his own bobblehead doll.

Joining the pantheon of sports heroes (and Dwight Schrute), Dr. Fauci is set to get his own bobblehead from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee. The bobblehead will be 7 inches tall and cost $25. It’s already available for pre-order and a portion of each sale will go to fund the purchase of protective masks for healthcare workers. Specifically, $5 of each sale will go directly to the American Hospital Association towards the 100 Million Mask Challenge. If you decided to adorn your desk with this limited-edition bobblehead, you can expect to get it by July. Hopefully, by then, the world will be getting back to normal.

Photo: National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

