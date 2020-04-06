Quarantine Has Brought Out the Best Artwork Recreations on Social Media
Most social media challenges are lame, dangerous, or just plain ridiculous. But for some, coronavirus quarantine has brought out their creativity, and one art museum is showcasing it. On March 25, the Getty Museum in Los Angeles put out a call for artwork recreations of pieces in its collection using only household items. Entrants hashtagged their images #gettymuseumchallenge and filled the museum’s Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook feeds with brilliant depictions of classic artworks. These are just a handful of the amazing ways housebound folks reimagined their favorite masterpieces. If you haven’t taken part yet, give it a go today!
Cover Photo: Getty Museum (Twitter)
hey @GettyMuseum how’s this for the challenge? #gettymuseumchallenge #gettychallenge #Quarantine pic.twitter.com/FQgoLy5cOA
— Avagrace (@ava_gracef) April 3, 2020
@GettyMuseum
#gettymuseumchallenge #betweenartandquarantine The Heart of the World (Le Coeur du Monde) – Rene Magritte pic.twitter.com/sGzXxyI7qF
— Helen Beran (@HjBeran) April 1, 2020
For the Getty Museum challenge, we humbly submit Self Portrait with “Bandaged” Ear – Vincent van HuGogh. @GettyMuseum
IG: hugotheboston #gettymuseumchallenge #vangogh pic.twitter.com/BrdNkb4BeV
— Ian (@oaklandian) March 30, 2020
#tussenkunstenquarantaine#gettymuseumchallenge
Art Lessons while homescooling pic.twitter.com/GBXFVMZ2Sx
— Sandra N. (@SndrNkl) March 31, 2020
Picasso, “Head of a Woman (Dora Maar)” @GettyMuseum #gettymuseumchallenge pic.twitter.com/lUD6bpnW0o
— Luisa Perkins (@LuisaPe18293911) April 2, 2020
The Creation of Cat #gettymuseumchallenge pic.twitter.com/C8LVWFD0aN
— Morgan Gursky (@gursky_morgan) April 3, 2020
Well I guess the only thing this proves is that I’m no Bacchus! #gettymuseumchallenge pic.twitter.com/PTxqHkKwJ6
— giovanni smaldino (@itsgio) April 2, 2020
my take on Magritte#gettymuseumchallenge pic.twitter.com/OxgOxWion6
— Alex Hao (@alexhaobao) April 3, 2020
Our cat Misha recreates David’s “Death of Marat” in the bathroom sink #art #gettymuseumchallenge pic.twitter.com/dHv5NffsLh
— Roland Wyn Jones (@JonesRoly) April 2, 2020
Todays creation ” potato Venus”#tussenkunstenquarantaine #gettymuseumchallenge #BetweenArtandQuarantine pic.twitter.com/THzMKXW2vG
— Sandra N. (@SndrNkl) April 4, 2020
@GettyMuseum
Serving up some Girl with the Pearl Earring realness 🙂 #betweenartandquarantine #gettymuseumchallenge #Girlwiththepealearring pic.twitter.com/B4lJXJ4rBa
— Justin Marrier (@justinmarrier) April 1, 2020
Ok, we’ll play. #gettymuseumchallenge pic.twitter.com/pmIdK2N5MY
— Erin Johnson (@ErinLeighJo) April 4, 2020
Laundry#gettymuseumchallenge pic.twitter.com/rqxYegCWBs
— Lydia Steinauer (@SteinauerL) April 2, 2020
@GettyMuseum And here’s Portrait of a Young Man, Bronzino #gettymuseumchallenge pic.twitter.com/WAdjYdlfp6
— Tommy Szurgot (@AnimatedTom) March 30, 2020
This is our attempt at the #gettymuseumchallenge pic.twitter.com/Yfwyg3MV6v
— Patrick O’Connor (@Pat1547) April 2, 2020
Part IV @GettyMuseum #betweenartandquarantine #gettymuseumchallenge @ABC7Chicago pic.twitter.com/eyVFREhidL
— Justin Marrier (@justinmarrier) April 2, 2020
@GettyMuseum Our puppy Lola recreating “Absolut Rodrigue, 1993.” #gettymuseumchallenge pic.twitter.com/sKGnJCdG7W
— Disney AF (@ScottSchweiger_) April 1, 2020
Strike a pose. Love this innovative initiative! #gettymuseumchallenge #CollectiveCreativity pic.twitter.com/BOvvUhwGSz
— Lindie Kramers (@LindieKramers) April 1, 2020
@GettyMuseum #gettymuseumchallenge #COVID19 #Quarantine pic.twitter.com/ZEsIOpNMUl
— Adrienne Gelfius (@YoGelfius) March 31, 2020
#gettymuseumchallenge pic.twitter.com/1wIyVdJbml
— Barbu Ronchon (@romainZomboy) April 4, 2020
