The 20 Funniest Tweets About Netflix’s ‘Tiger King’

If you haven’t watched Tiger King yet, you either have superhuman restraint, aren’t bored enough by coronavirus quarantine yet, or don’t know a good (bad) TV show when you see it. The Netflix docuseries about rival big cat entrepreneurs is the weirdest, craziest, most outrageous piece of programming to ever hit a streaming service. Everyone is watching it, and you should, too, if only for the shock value. It has all the essential elements of bingeable entertainment: greed, sex, crime, and exotic animals. Sure, it showcases the worst side of humanity, but it’s the ultimate escape from the grim reality we’re living in now. If you haven’t succumbed to the pop culture pressure to watch it, or you want to have a laugh now that you understand all the references from the show, scroll down and check out these 20 funniest tweets about Tiger King.

Cover Photo: Netflix

So cute when someone says they refuse to watch tiger king like get in the gutter with the rest of us your highness — Pru (@prufrockluvsong) April 1, 2020

Tiger King was so wild that no one even really said anything about this pic.twitter.com/smQBy61ZE6 — Tyller Kate (@TyllerKate) April 2, 2020

joe exotic has coronavirus. finally, the only two things i think about are now just one thing. — Luke Mones (@LukeMones) April 3, 2020

This is the funniest thing I’ve seen #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/BOHC0OuiXO — Lydia Erickson (@lydia_erickson3) April 3, 2020

If you told me James from #TigerKing was also the housekeeper from 2 and A Half Men, I would not question you for a second pic.twitter.com/oIlQgb8GdG — MFortunato2056 (@totalsurg3on) April 3, 2020

This man is the least crazy person in Tiger King. That’s how crazy everybody in Tiger King is. pic.twitter.com/V1CvXRwCTy — OMG, LaJethro (@LaJethroJenkins) April 1, 2020

Me explaining Tiger King to someone who hasn’t seen it. #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/LoTjudJ8U4 — Pessimistic Sports Fan (@corbosand406) April 3, 2020

The most relatable part of Tiger King pic.twitter.com/J4Om91O7fa — Nico Correia (@notn1co) March 30, 2020

I watched Tiger King pic.twitter.com/BuJGRU0Aq5 — Matt Shirley (@mattsurely) March 30, 2020

March 1 vs March 31 pic.twitter.com/gtCIZFUoDu — morgan (tiger) king (@iwantmorg) March 31, 2020

Just finished watching Tiger King all the way through again because I had to make sure Joe Exotic actually talked about his husband’s balls in his face during his husband’s funeral or if that was a fever dream I had — tay (@BeefedUpBaddie) April 3, 2020

When I was halfway through watching Tiger King, my friend said he thought he wanted all of them to get eaten by the tigers. I just finished watching the whole documentary. I understand what he meant. #TigerKing — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 30, 2020

Everyone keeps proposing casting for a Tiger King movie as if Amy Sedaris shouldn’t play every role? — Ryan Houlihan (@RyanHoulihan) March 27, 2020

Tiger King is the Duck Dynasty of Game of Thrones — Sarah Parcak (@indyfromspace) March 28, 2020

ok Netflix what is Tiger King [5 hrs 17 minutes later] who wants to smoke meth out of my new mullet? — *sigh*clops (@aotakeo) March 29, 2020

The 5 stages of Quarantine: 1. Bored

2. Fearful

3. Horny

4. Angry

5. OMG TIGER KING — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) March 28, 2020

Watching Tiger King, I just want to point that there don’t seem to be any Black people a part of this wild shit. Good job us. — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) March 28, 2020

Love is Blind: we’re the number one show on Netflix Tiger King: hold my meth — Women Who Love Wine (@wwlwine) March 29, 2020

