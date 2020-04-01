Fun / Weird News
People Want Answers, Trump Gives Them the MyPillow Guy, Who Tells Us to Pray Better

by Nick Perkins

Stop us if you’ve heard this one. Two guys walk into a bar. Or, in this case, they walk onto a stage. The first man is a businessman-turned-reality-TV-star-turned-president-of-the-United States. The second guy is the MyPillow guy. The joke is that these are the two people the nation is looking to for answers about the coronavirus.

Yes, in a surprising move that shouldn’t actually have been all that surprising, during one of his daily updates-cum-MAGA-rallies, Donald Trump handed the microphone over to a man named Mike Lindell (aka the MyPillow guy). In all actuality, Lindell is the CEO of the immensely successful MyPillow and, to his credit, his company has been admirably making face masks for healthcare workers by the thousands. If he just said that, it still would’ve been weird but we would have accepted it. The American people are used to Trump and his friends talking about how great they are. But, Lindell decided to shoot from the hip and lecture the viewing public about praying more, or better, or whatever.

“God gave us grace on Nov. 8, 2016 [the date of the last presidential election], to change the course we were on,” Lindell stated. “God had been taken out of our schools and lives; a nation had turned its back on God. And I encourage you to use this time at home to get back in the word, read our Bibles, and spend time with our families.”

So, we’re not saying that the MyPillow Guy inferred that COVID-19 is a punishment from God, but that’s almost 100 percent what he was doing. Turns out, the joke is on us.

