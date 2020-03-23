20 Tweets of People Getting Crafty and Clever in Their Self-Quarantine Downtime

Thanks to the coronavirus outbreak, we all have a lot of time on our (meticulously washed) hands. While some of us are pissing away our days watching Netflix, others are taking a more inventive approach to their self-quarantine. Arts and crafts projects — like the kind you did in kindergarten — are trending on social media channels. From traditional painting to bejeweling face masks to toilet paper roll puppets, people are getting creative. Be inspired by these 20 tweets to do something crafty and clever yourself!

Quarantine is making me more creative so who can name all 7 of these movies based on the shot I recreated? pic.twitter.com/LS7CdTCxBF — Brian || TCA Winner (@midsommarz) March 19, 2020

Day 2 in quarantine- mastered the art of juggling toilet roll pic.twitter.com/stpAUtwoBb — Astala Baby (@J11WED) March 19, 2020

Day 32 of the quarantine: I ran out of hand sanitizer and had to get creative pic.twitter.com/R46xV8q6bh — Rock (@TheCensoredRock) March 13, 2020

During the quarantine, a pianist in Barcelona went to his balcony to play “My Heart Will Go On” for his neighborhood. After he started, a sax player in the building next door joined him. I’m here for all of this…pic.twitter.com/3utPYfDbua — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) March 18, 2020

lab-themed art since I can’t be in lab pic.twitter.com/wZleJDSHLm — Clara’s in self-quarantine (@ramencult) March 16, 2020

this quarantine got me being creative and shit pic.twitter.com/RwOD8OJ2Cb — ღFrancescaღ (@franxotwod) March 18, 2020

I have a lot of denim pants but they all look the same so my goal for this quarantine period is to paint all of them!! (lowkey wanna flex my art with my butt ) One down more to go!! pic.twitter.com/sm80iOaUS6 — DANI HELICASE (@daniellejniya) March 19, 2020

Quarantine COLOR WHEEL CHALLENGE!! STEP 1: Hunt for colors around your house STEP 2: Arrange your colors in a circle STEP 3: Photograph your wheels & post it using #QuarantineColorWheel STEP 4: challenge a friend by tagging! @ShanaPulla HAPPY HUNTING! pic.twitter.com/CHaaIp1D1a — RVRHS Visual Arts (@RVRHS_ArtPride) March 18, 2020

Day 5 of Quarantine allowed me to be creative and finally hand paint the wall in my living room pic.twitter.com/Xh0Qga8ooG — Gian Michael (@gianyybbyy) March 20, 2020

Creative time turned into Reading & Science time and I love it! Also, featured in this post is Quarantine clown. #TMGENIUS pic.twitter.com/Sj6WCFsl8y — Mrs. Greis (@Mrs_Greis88) March 19, 2020

Day 3 of quarantine:

making card houses, look how creative he is pic.twitter.com/7q0OZG1kt8 — K (@kaylynnlanay) March 18, 2020

Quarantine Day 2: I did an art. pic.twitter.com/o6LwkDzBZv — Creole Shaka Zulu (@MonsieurPicot) March 17, 2020

Quarantine crafts: bong bedazzling Before VS After pic.twitter.com/MAqNyslnYf — Petty Crocker (@shadyporter) March 18, 2020

What’s your plan while you’re on quarantine? Mine- lots of art, lots of book to finish pic.twitter.com/Jnn7Rbgeyc — Mиа16 (@flxxwm) March 18, 2020

Drunken art quarantine party was a success pic.twitter.com/xky1tLPo1E — La Diabla (@katarinamiaaa) March 18, 2020

Day 5 #coronavirus quarantine

Arts and Crafts Time! pic.twitter.com/Qn5oZdsOg5 — Webstar EGTV (@EgtvWebstar) March 17, 2020

first art of quarantine pic.twitter.com/iseu9Rc6LQ — emma croissant (@kirksteele__) March 16, 2020

quarantine art starting to show my deteriorating mental state pic.twitter.com/LdYAw9douU — haylie (@_gremlynn) March 19, 2020

i guess ive been doing quarantine art so here’s a lighting study from this afternoon pic.twitter.com/08a0HyKPjX — sagan林 (@serpentstone) March 18, 2020

