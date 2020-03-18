Fun / Weird News
Good Dog Very Aware His Dad Working From Home Is Temporary, Works Extra Hard to Change That

by Nick Perkins

In the midst of chaos, there are a few bright spots about the world being canceled due to coronavirus. Families are spending more time together, and actually cooking meals at home. People are realizing how vital school, and especially teachers, actually are. Most importantly, all of the good doggos who must normally entertain themselves during the day have suddenly found themselves with all of the attention in the world! Because COVID-19 has caused many Americans to stay at home as much as possible, dogs are getting unprecedented attention and they are taking full advantage.

Such was the case with Magnus the Therapy Dog, who went above and beyond the call of duty to show his dad just how helpful he can be. A video has surfaced online that shows Magnus acting as the ultimate wingman/workout partner for his buddy and we are all about it. Deep down, Magnus must know that his dad won’t be quarantined forever, so he’s doing everything he can to be as adorable as possible. It’s working. If we had a dog like Magnus, we wouldn’t leave home even if the world wasn’t ending.

