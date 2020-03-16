Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison, Cosby to Make Perfect Cellmate

In what has to be sweet vindication for his many victims, Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison after being convicted of first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape. Of course, he was accused of much more but, in a perfect world, those two convictions ought to keep him locked up for the rest of his miserable life.

Weinstein faced his accusers but never apologized. In fact, he compared the allegations to communism and said that he was “totally confused and I think men are confused about all of these issues.” So yeah, Handsome Harvey thinks men are confused about the fact that rape is bad.

As per usual with this dude, after the sentencing, Weinstein complained of heart problems so that he could spend a couple of extra nights in a hospital room instead of a jail cell. But eventually, he’ll be released from the hospital. And when he is, he’ll be directed to a waiting cell. If we had our way, his cellmate would be Bill Cosby and the two would look at each other and say “Hey, look at us. Who would’ve thought?” Cosby would say “Not me,” and then cry into his pudding cup. And with that, we can turn the light off and shut the door on these two forever.

Cover Photo: Scott Heins (Getty Images)

1/12 Calvin Klein Releases Gender Neutral Fragrance, Likely Smells Like Water and Conformity For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Calvin Klein

2/12 New ‘All the Streams’ Lets Cheapskates Watch Streaming Services For Free (Like Watching Cable at Your Parents’) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: shironosov (Getty Images)

3/12 Shame Cone is the Latest Coronavirus Prevention Product (For You, Not the Dog) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: globalmoments (Getty Images)

4/12 Pearl Necklaces (Not That Kind) Are Quickly Becoming the Must-Have Accessory for Men in 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank (Getty Images)



5/12 Joaquin Phoenix About to Marry Fiancee Rooney Mara, Wedding Goers Just Glad the Groom Isn’t Expected to Give Speech For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain / Staff (Getty Images)

6/12 Coronavirus Porn Is the Latest Guilty Pleasure, Quaran-Teens in Your Area (Legal Ones, Of Course) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Fuse (Getty Images)

7/12 Toilet Paper Alternatives to Cover Your Ass During the Coronavirus Panic For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Darren Fast (Getty Images)

8/12 Everything Coronavirus Has Ruined So Far For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: mediaphotos (Getty Images)



9/12 Adrien Brody Dating Harvey Weinstein’s Ex-Wife, Likely Preparing for Role in Horror Show With Boobytraps For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Drew Altizer Photography (Shutterstock), Dave Benett (Getty Images)

10/12 Police Chief Stripped of Duties, Decides to Strip His Clothing As Well For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: John Summer (Getty Images)

11/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Monkeys Have Their Own Virus to Contend With, Incidentally They Know More About It Than Mike Pence Does About Ours For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Jeremy Woodhouse (Getty Images)

12/12 Hand Sanitizer Prices Skyrocket Amid Coronavirus, Our Cheap DIY Suggestions to Avoid Getting Scammed For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: matspersson0 (Getty Images)

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.