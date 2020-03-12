Shame Cone is the Latest Coronavirus Prevention Product (For You, Not the Dog)

Necessity is the mother of invention, and coronavirus has made us all a little craftier when it comes to keeping safe. As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to infect hundreds of thousands of people worldwide, most of us are willing to do whatever we have to so that we don’t become a statistic. Among the most repeated preventative actions are to wash your hands and stop touching your face. When it comes to the latter, one man has proposed a unique way to keep your filthy paws off your mug: with a shame cone. Traditionally used on pets to keep them from tearing out stitches post-surgery, the shame cone could also prove to be an effective way to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Mike Palmer, the owner of Premier Pet Supply in Beverly Hills, Michigan, recently posted a picture to his company’s Facebook page of himself in a shame cone. The cone extends from the neck to the under-eye area, ensuring that not only will your be unable to paw at your own face, but also any “droplets” from your nose and mouth will be contained by the protective device. While you might get some odd stares if you wear a shame cone out in public, you might get a chuckle or two as well – which is just the medicine we need right now in the midst of this terrifying pandemic. “Sometimes, in many very serious moments, I think we have to find something to laugh about or something to show that we can still have a sense of humor through it all without overdoing it as far as worry,” Palmer told USA Today after the pic went viral. We couldn’t agree more.

Cover Photo: globalmoments (Getty Images)

