Tito’s Vodka Urges Drinkers Not to Use Its Booze as Hand Sanitizer (But You Should Definitely Stockpile It for Your Quarantine)

Vodka is a balm for many things – heartbreak, rejection, defeat – but coronavirus isn’t one of them. In the wake of a hand sanitizer shortage, people have been spreading rumors around the interwebs that you can make your own hand sanitizer. A popular recipe calls for rubbing alcohol and aloe, but one enterprising person bragged on Twitter that they used Tito’s vodka to make their own version of the germ-killing gel.

“I made some hand sanitizer out your vodka. The hand sanitizer doesn’t taste bad either. Cheers to Tito’s vodka. Keeping me germ-free and feeling good at the same time,” user snottypotty tweeted. The company soon released a statement insisting that the CDC recommends washing hands with soap and water to prevent the spread of COVID-19. If soap and water are not available, the statement continued, hand sanitizer is an acceptable substitute, but it must contain 60 percent alcohol to be effective. Tito’s vodka is 40 percent alcohol – to which one Twitter user responded, “Please increase the alcohol content of your Vodka to help combat coronavirus, thank you.” Brilliant.

So while it’s not actually worth your while to whip up a batch of homemade hand sanitizer with Tito’s vodka, you should absolutely keep ingesting booze until you’re oblivious to the global panic surrounding coronavirus.

