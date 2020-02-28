Coronavirus Expected to Spread in US, Should Make for Exciting Reality TV on Local News

TV news loves nothing more than an outbreak. And life is giving it material in spades with coronavirus, the illness that most recently originated in Wuhan, China, and has spread to numerous countries all over the world. As each new case of coronavirus is confirmed (the U.S. currently has 60, the latest in California), local stations are having a field day. From information on how to protect yourself and prepare your home for the inevitable arrival of COVID-19 to updates on infected cruise ships to stories about how people are forming unexpected bonds with one another while on quarantine, the media is treating coronavirus like a rising star in the entertainment world.

It won’t be long until the horror comes to your hometown, complete with hospital workers dropping dead and fashion designers hawking bespoke face masks (for humans and pets alike). We’re just as glued to our screens for updates as you are, while also being aware of coronavirus information overload (and exaggeration – the disease has less than a 2 percent mortality rate). Now that Vice-President Mike Pence has been put in charge of the country’s response to the terrifying respiratory illness, you better hope a miracle vaccine comes soon because something tells us Pence’s approach will involve “praying it away.”

Cover Photo: Yaroslav Mikheev (Getty Images)

