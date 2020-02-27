Harvey Weinstein Finally Convicted of Sexual Assault, Top Shelf Fresh Meat Announced for Lunch in Prison

There’s good news and there’s bad news. The bad news is, Harvey Weinstein was acquitted of two of the most serious charges against him. The good news is, he was found, like, super guilty on two other felony counts. On Feb. 24, Weinstein was found guilty on one count of criminal sexual assault in the first degree, and one count of rape in the third degree. In short, Weinstein is going to jail for a long time and there’s very little the former producer-rapist can do about it.

But he’s sure gonna try. Sources inside the courtroom said that after hearing the verdict, Weinstein at first refused to get up out of his seat. Then, he complained of high blood pressure and chest pains, so he was taken to a local hospital before, presumably, finding his cell on Riker’s Island. Big Bad Harv is scheduled to be sentenced on March 11, and he could face up to 29 years in prison. Given our current judicial system (and the man who has the power to pardon people), he probably won’t even get a quarter of that, but the important thing is that he is going to be spending many nights in jail, crying himself to sleep in an 8′ x 10′ cell and looking forward to his daily bologna sandwich. This is ironic because, to many of his fellow inmates, Weinstein himself is the fresh meat.

Cover Photo: Scott Heins (Getty Images)

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Study Finds Dads Hide From Family in Bathroom, IBS Now as Common of an Excuse as Glaucoma Is For Stoners For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Anthony Redpath (Getty Images)

2/12 Woman’s Butthole Is a Business Page, But Facebook Is the Real Asshole for Not Taking It Down For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Buzzfeed

3/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Man Wakes Up to Burglar Sucking His Toes, Didn’t Even Get Dinner First For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: efenzi (Getty Images)

4/12 Man Asks Judge to Approve ‘Trial by Combat’ With Ex-Wife, Potential Reality Show ‘Marital Gladiators’ on the Table For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: elementals (Getty Images)



5/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Man Arrested For Hanging From Traffic Lights and Pooping on Cars, Stuck the Landing For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Huzler.com

6/12 Gene-Edited Baby Born in China, Vows World Domination Before Gender Reveal Party For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: John M Lund Photography Inc (Getty Images)

7/12 Kentucky School Expels Girl Over Rainbow Birthday Cake and Matching Sweater, Then Gets Sued For Being Enormous Prick For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Kimberly Alford (Facebook)

8/12 Minnie Mouse Lands First Punch in Vegas Disney Brawl, Bet You Didn’t See Her Comin’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Matthew Sperzel Contributor



9/12 Gwyneth Paltrow’s Vagina Candle Sells Out, People Really Excited About Their Home Smelling Like They Just Had Sex For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Rachel Murray Stringer (Getty Images)

10/12 Disservice Animal: Cleverly Disturbed Man Registers Beer as an Emotional Support Pet For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Space_Cat (Getty Images)

11/12 Police Officer Fired For Giving Feces Sandwich to Homeless Man Wins Job Back, Maintains Sh!t-Eating Grin For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: The Independent

12/12 Anti-Vaxxer Charged After Throwing Menstrual Blood in Court, Perfect Example For Why You Should Vaccinate Your Kids For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Sacramento County Sherrif’s Office

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.