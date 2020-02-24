Fun / Weird News
exotic dancer

Texas Exotic Dancer Falls 15 Feet, Keeps Dancing With Broken Jaw, GoFundMe the Latest Form of Healthcare

by Nick Perkins

Why do we fall? So we can learn to pick ourselves up. That was the advice that Thomas Wayne gave his young son, Bruce, and it was the foundation upon which Batman would be created. Speaking of heroes, we come to the story of a woman named Genea, who took quite the fall herself. Genea, an exotic dancer in Texas, was in the middle of a thrilling performance when tragedy struck. The video, posted to Twitter, shows that the dancer had scaled the club’s 15-foot-high pole during her number and was in the middle of an impressive move when, all of a sudden, she lost her grip and plummeted to the stage below. It felt like she fell forever. After crashing hard, Genea picked herself up, dusted herself off and continued to perform. This, despite suffering a broken jaw, a sprained ankle and chipping multiple teeth.

She would later post a video to Instagram, stating that she was okay. “I pretty much broke my jaw and I have to have surgery on it,” she stated. “I broke some teeth and I got a sprained ankle. Also, I got some stitches but, aside from that, I’m good. I have no broken limbs, I walked away myself. I got up right after it happened.” Included in her IG post was a link to a GoFundMe page, which we should all donate to because she’s a hero and our healthcare system sucks. It’s what Bruce Wayne would do.

Genea was also asked to be a guest on the Wendy Williams Show, where she was given a scholarship for $10,000 to a school of her choosing. This just goes to show: not all heroes wear capes…or sequins and high heels.

Cover Photo: GoFundMe

