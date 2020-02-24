Texas Exotic Dancer Falls 15 Feet, Keeps Dancing With Broken Jaw, GoFundMe the Latest Form of Healthcare

Why do we fall? So we can learn to pick ourselves up. That was the advice that Thomas Wayne gave his young son, Bruce, and it was the foundation upon which Batman would be created. Speaking of heroes, we come to the story of a woman named Genea, who took quite the fall herself. Genea, an exotic dancer in Texas, was in the middle of a thrilling performance when tragedy struck. The video, posted to Twitter, shows that the dancer had scaled the club’s 15-foot-high pole during her number and was in the middle of an impressive move when, all of a sudden, she lost her grip and plummeted to the stage below. It felt like she fell forever. After crashing hard, Genea picked herself up, dusted herself off and continued to perform. This, despite suffering a broken jaw, a sprained ankle and chipping multiple teeth.

She would later post a video to Instagram, stating that she was okay. “I pretty much broke my jaw and I have to have surgery on it,” she stated. “I broke some teeth and I got a sprained ankle. Also, I got some stitches but, aside from that, I’m good. I have no broken limbs, I walked away myself. I got up right after it happened.” Included in her IG post was a link to a GoFundMe page, which we should all donate to because she’s a hero and our healthcare system sucks. It’s what Bruce Wayne would do.

Genea was also asked to be a guest on the Wendy Williams Show, where she was given a scholarship for $10,000 to a school of her choosing. This just goes to show: not all heroes wear capes…or sequins and high heels.

Cover Photo: GoFundMe

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Study Finds Dads Hide From Family in Bathroom, IBS Now as Common of an Excuse as Glaucoma Is For Stoners For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Anthony Redpath (Getty Images)

2/12 Woman’s Butthole Is a Business Page, But Facebook Is the Real Asshole for Not Taking It Down For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Buzzfeed

3/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Man Wakes Up to Burglar Sucking His Toes, Didn’t Even Get Dinner First For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: efenzi (Getty Images)

4/12 Man Asks Judge to Approve ‘Trial by Combat’ With Ex-Wife, Potential Reality Show ‘Marital Gladiators’ on the Table For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: elementals (Getty Images)



5/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Man Arrested For Hanging From Traffic Lights and Pooping on Cars, Stuck the Landing For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Huzler.com

6/12 Gene-Edited Baby Born in China, Vows World Domination Before Gender Reveal Party For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: John M Lund Photography Inc (Getty Images)

7/12 Kentucky School Expels Girl Over Rainbow Birthday Cake and Matching Sweater, Then Gets Sued For Being Enormous Prick For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Kimberly Alford (Facebook)

8/12 Minnie Mouse Lands First Punch in Vegas Disney Brawl, Bet You Didn’t See Her Comin’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Matthew Sperzel Contributor



9/12 Gwyneth Paltrow’s Vagina Candle Sells Out, People Really Excited About Their Home Smelling Like They Just Had Sex For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Rachel Murray Stringer (Getty Images)

10/12 Disservice Animal: Cleverly Disturbed Man Registers Beer as an Emotional Support Pet For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Space_Cat (Getty Images)

11/12 Police Officer Fired For Giving Feces Sandwich to Homeless Man Wins Job Back, Maintains Sh!t-Eating Grin For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: The Independent

12/12 Anti-Vaxxer Charged After Throwing Menstrual Blood in Court, Perfect Example For Why You Should Vaccinate Your Kids For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Sacramento County Sherrif’s Office

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.