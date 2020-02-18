Virginia Is Only for Married Lovers, Because You Can’t Legally Have Sex If You’re Unwed

Virginia is for lovers. That’s been the state’s slogan for years. It’s their thing. It’s a cute little catchphrase that has inspired countless pop-punk bands throughout the years. But turns out, it’s illegal in Virginia to even be lovers unless you’re married. Last week, Democratic state legislators in the Virginia House of Delegates moved to repeal “the crime of fornication” from the legal code in Virginia. Though the Supreme Court struck down the law in 2005, it is still a part of the Code of Virginia, and horny Democrats are acting fast to finally get it removed.

The crime itself is a class 4 misdemeanor and it’s punishable by a fine of up to $250. Similar laws are being repealed in Massachusetts and Utah (surprise), as well as Idaho and North Dakota. While it’s highly unlikely (if not near impossible) to actually be convicted of a “crime of fornication,” we would really, really like to know how people get caught in the act. Virginia may be for lovers but, for now, those lovers better not be living in sin.

Cover Photo: AnnettVauteck (Getty Images)

