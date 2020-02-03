Fun / Weird News
Kentucky School Expels Girl Over Rainbow Birthday Cake and Matching Sweater, Then Gets Sued For Being Enormous Prick

by Nick Perkins

Remember that part in the Bible where it says “thou shalt not celebrate birthdays or sexual orientation with multi-colored birthday cakes or sweaters?” Yeah, we don’t either. Jesus never really mentioned birthday cake a whole lot (probably cause he’s bummed that his birthday always gets overshadowed by Christmas). In fact, Jesus never actually says anything about homosexuality either. Know why? It’s because Jesus doesn’t give a shit about your sex life. He certainly doesn’t care if you’re gay or not. But, apparently, Whitefield Academy in Louisville, Kentucky cares, because they recently suspended 15-year-old Kayla Kenney after she posted a picture of herself celebrating her birthday with a rainbow cake while wearing a matching sweater.

At first, Kayla and her mother said the cake and the rainbow were a happy coincidence. Kayla’s mom said her daughter wasn’t, in fact, gay, and that the baker simply said that the cake was “multi-colored.” But then, the supposed “Christian” school acted like a fistful of assholes. They released a statement, saying that the photo “demonstrates a posture of morality and cultural acceptance contrary to that of Whitefield Academy’s beliefs.” Keep in mind, the teen wasn’t trying to make any sort of statement. Her mom took a picture of her because it was her birthday, she posted it to Facebook, some creep tattled on them, and the school expelled her because she appeared gay. She hadn’t yet come out as gay and the school basically forced her to do it before she was ready, which would be mortifying for anybody, let alone a 15-year-old child. Because of this gross, douchey academic decision, the Kenney family is suing the school for breach of contract, defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and invasion of privacy. They should also sue them for being pricks, but that’s just our opinion. Jesus wept.

