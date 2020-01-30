Police Officer Fired For Giving Feces Sandwich to Homeless Man Wins Job Back, Maintains Sh!t-Eating Grin

We try to maintain our idealism about the human race, but then we hear about people like Officer Matthew Luckhurst of the San Antonio Police Department and his affinity for serving shit, literal shit, to homeless people. According to reports, back in 2016, bike cop Luckhurst was on patrol when he allegedly found two pieces of bread with feces in between them. Instead of throwing the shit sandwich away, he decided it would be hilarious to offer it to a homeless man.

The incident led to Lukhurst’s suspension, which could have been the happy ending to this story. But life is not a fairy tale and villains rarely get what’s actually coming to them. He appealed the suspension, stating that because of a loophole, the suspension was unlawful. Courts agreed and his suspension was lifted. The good news, however, is that our dear friend Officer Luckhurst is currently appealing another suspension, stemming from an incident in which he and another male officer are accused of intentionally defecating in the women’s bike patrol office restroom, smearing brown contents over the toilet seat and leaving defecation in the stall. And listen, we’re not above bathroom humor, but it sounds like this guy’s entire life is one big poop joke and we can only hope that, one day, the universe will slap the shit-eating grin off this dude’s stupid face.

Cover Photo: The Independent

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/13 Meanwhile in Florida: Naked Man Steals Car From Valet, Wasn’t Planning on Leather Seats Get more weird news here. Photo: Westend61 (Getty Images)

2/13 Dumpster Dive: Investigation Discovers Amazon Third-Party Sellers Who Repackage Actual Trash Get more weird news here. Photo: Art of Photo (Getty Images)

3/13 Lonesome Dog Sets Kitchen on Fire, Likely Strategic Play After a Year of the Exact Same Meal Get more weird news here. Photo: Sudhir Singh / EyeEm (Getty Images)

4/13 Robert De Niro’s Assistant Denies Bingeing on ‘Friends’ During Work, Maintains She Was ‘On a Break’ Get more weird news here. Photo: NBC



5/13 Meanwhile in Florida: Bus Evacuated After Teen Hot-Boxes It With Axe Body Spray, Coins New Term ‘Douchebus’ Get more weird news here. Photo: InnerVisionPRO (Getty Images)

6/13 Instagram Model Raises $1M In Nudes For Australian Wildfire Relief (What Are You Willing to Do?) Get more weird news here. Photo: South Sky Photography, Elizabeth Barnes (Getty Images)

7/13 Carnival Cruise Ships Collide in Titanic Fashion, Because When Has Anything Good Ever Happened on a Cruise? Get more weird news here. Photo: Laura Lezza / Contributor (Getty Images)

8/13 Meanwhile in Florida: Mom Leaves Kids on Bus to Smoke Weed, Alternative Parenting Style Denied Get more weird news here. Photo: Ed Freeman (Getty Images)



9/13 Meanwhile in America: Dumbass Caught Robbing Bank After Ironic Social Media Post About Making It ‘Look Easy’ Get more weird news here. Photo: Victoria Gnatiuk (Getty Images)

10/13 Company With Period Badges For Female Employees Under Fire, People Aren’t Going With the Flow Get more weird news here. Photo: Witthaya Prasongsin (Getty Images)

11/13 Meanwhile in Florida: Woman ‘Accidentally’ Gifts Semi-Automatic Rifle at Baby Shower, Completely Blows Away Karen’s Baby Yoga Mat Get more weird news here. Photo: Creatista (Getty Images)

12/13 Harvey Weinstein Faces 4 New Counts of Sexual Assault in Los Angeles, Not Including All Houseplants He Defiled Get more weird news here. Photo: Mark Lennihan, Associated Press



13/13 The Biggest Headlines of 2019 That We Already Forgot About Get more weird news here. Photo: Mario Tama (Getty Images)

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.