Study Finds Dads Hide From Family in Bathroom, IBS Now as Common of an Excuse as Glaucoma Is For Stoners

A recent study has found that dads often hide from their families in the one room in the house that is, ideally, off-limits to visitors: the bathroom. Multiple dads in the U.K. and the U.S. confessed that they often find themselves in the loo, even if they don’t actually have business there. The bathroom, you see, is a sacred place, devoid of wives, children, and the burden of being a “family man.” Yes, some dads actually use the time to move their bowels, but generally, they spend their time tweeting, Instagram-ing or doing other things that your mother told you good boys never do. Of course, stay-at-home moms are no stranger to this phenomenon. It’s been a sanctuary for them ever since locks were invented for bathroom doorknobs. The only difference is, children seem much more willing to barge in on their moms than their dads and that’s the real study we want to be pursued. For now, though, we’ll all have to contend with dad taking multiple bathroom breaks. When questioned, these dads will simply flash their IBS cards and claim their absences are “for medicinal purposes.”

Cover Photo: Anthony Redpath (Getty Images)

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Company With Period Badges For Female Employees Under Fire, People Aren’t Going With the Flow For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Witthaya Prasongsin (Getty Images)

2/12 Robert De Niro’s Assistant Denies Bingeing on ‘Friends’ During Work, Maintains She Was ‘On a Break’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: NBC

3/12 Mandatory Person of the Year Hires Plane to Find Her Stolen Dog, Offers $7K Reward For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: AJ_Watt (Getty Images)

4/12 Greta Thunberg Named Time’s Person of the Year For Standing Up to Climate Change, Old White Men Complain While Destroying Planet For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Giorgio Perottino / Contributor (Getty Images)



5/12 Johnny Depp-Produced Puppet Musical Fingers Michael Jackson’s Glove as Perpetrator For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Yvonne Hemsey / Contributor (Getty Images)

6/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Woman ‘Accidentally’ Gifts Semi-Automatic Rifle at Baby Shower, Completely Blows Away Karen’s Baby Yoga Mat For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CREATISTA (Getty Images)

7/12 Lonesome Dog Sets Kitchen on Fire, Likely Strategic Play After a Year of the Exact Same Meal For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Sudhir Singh / EyeEm (Getty Images)

8/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Bus Evacuated After Teen Hot-Boxes It With Axe Body Spray, Coins New Term ‘Douchebus’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: InnerVisionPRO (Getty Images)



9/12 Meanwhile in America: Dumbass Caught Robbing Bank After Ironic Social Media Post About Making It ‘Look Easy’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Victoria Gnatiuk (Getty Images)

10/12 Harvey Weinstein to Undergo Back Surgery, Everyone Hoping For Swift Recovery So He Can Continue to Burn in Hell in Front of Us For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Jeenah Moon (Getty Images)

11/12 Holiday Shopper Punches 5-Year-Old in the Face at Target, Wrong Bull’s-Eye Jackass For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: New York Post

12/12 Grinch Dog Caught Hoarding Toys From Charity Drive, Now on Santa’s Naughty List For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: GK Hart/Vikki Hart (Getty Images)

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.