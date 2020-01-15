Woman Threatens to Give ‘Black Eye’ to Breastfeeding Moms (And Their Babies), Absolutely No Recollection of Being Breastfed Herself

We’ll never understand the hills that some people choose to die on. Breastfeeding in public, especially, is an argument that really shouldn’t even be one. Babies get hungry. Babies need milk. Breasts are made to feed milk to babies. The end. Yet, for some people, that line of logic is not the end; it’s merely the beginning. Take, for instance, a woman named Carly Clark who took a very public stance against breastfeeding, by posting the following to Facebook: “I’m not sorry. The next female that tries to whip her boob out to breastfeed in front of my kids will get a black eye, move that baby bc I’ll punch it too. #zerocare #why #Inpublicletsjustshowkidsboobs #notmine”

Yes, she said she would punch a baby. Normally, we can get on board with a little bit of baby-hating, but this is overly aggressive. Apparently, her place of employment felt the same way, as they immediately fired her after seeing the post. We actually kind of feel bad for her. Maybe her deep-seated hatred of breastfeeding stems from the fact that she was never actually breastfed as a kid which, coincidentally, is about the time her brain stopped developing.

Cover Photo: JGI/Jamie Grill (Getty Images)

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Company With Period Badges For Female Employees Under Fire, People Aren’t Going With the Flow For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Witthaya Prasongsin (Getty Images)

2/12 Robert De Niro’s Assistant Denies Bingeing on ‘Friends’ During Work, Maintains She Was ‘On a Break’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: NBC

3/12 Mandatory Person of the Year Hires Plane to Find Her Stolen Dog, Offers $7K Reward For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: AJ_Watt (Getty Images)

4/12 Greta Thunberg Named Time’s Person of the Year For Standing Up to Climate Change, Old White Men Complain While Destroying Planet For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Giorgio Perottino / Contributor (Getty Images)



5/12 Johnny Depp-Produced Puppet Musical Fingers Michael Jackson’s Glove as Perpetrator For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Yvonne Hemsey / Contributor (Getty Images)

6/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Woman ‘Accidentally’ Gifts Semi-Automatic Rifle at Baby Shower, Completely Blows Away Karen’s Baby Yoga Mat For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CREATISTA (Getty Images)

7/12 Lonesome Dog Sets Kitchen on Fire, Likely Strategic Play After a Year of the Exact Same Meal For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Sudhir Singh / EyeEm (Getty Images)

8/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Bus Evacuated After Teen Hot-Boxes It With Axe Body Spray, Coins New Term ‘Douchebus’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: InnerVisionPRO (Getty Images)



9/12 Meanwhile in America: Dumbass Caught Robbing Bank After Ironic Social Media Post About Making It ‘Look Easy’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Victoria Gnatiuk (Getty Images)

10/12 Harvey Weinstein to Undergo Back Surgery, Everyone Hoping For Swift Recovery So He Can Continue to Burn in Hell in Front of Us For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Jeenah Moon (Getty Images)

11/12 Holiday Shopper Punches 5-Year-Old in the Face at Target, Wrong Bull’s-Eye Jackass For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: New York Post

12/12 Grinch Dog Caught Hoarding Toys From Charity Drive, Now on Santa’s Naughty List For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: GK Hart/Vikki Hart (Getty Images)

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.