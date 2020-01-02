Lonesome Dog Sets Kitchen on Fire, Likely Strategic Play After a Year of the Exact Same Meal

How would you feel if your diet consisted of water, an occasional bone, and the same exact kibble, every single day? Would you get tired of it? Maybe you’d get resentful? Perhaps you would be a little angry and would methodically plan a chain of events to burn your owner’s house down? That’s exactly what happened when a husky in the UK decided that he couldn’t take it anymore. The minute his owner left the house, the doggo with an ax to grind decided to take action. He inadvertently pressed a button on the microwave, which contained a packet of rolls that had likely been forgotten about. Luckily for all involved, the owner had cameras set up in the house that allowed him to view the goings-on when he was gone, and he noticed smoke coming from the kitchen. He returned home to find a small fire, started by his own, lonely dog.

The fire department was alerted and they managed to contain the fire, which only resulted in minimal damage. Neither the dog, nor the owner, were harmed in any way but we have to imagine that when the husky was being hugged by his owner, he made eye contact with one of the firemen and slowly, but deliberately, winked at him. His plan may have been thwarted but, when you’re a dog with abandonment issues, you’ve got all the time in the world to eat, sleep, and plan your next form of arson.

Cover Photo: Sudhir Singh / EyeEm (Getty Images)

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Company Hiring People to Smoke Pot For $3,000 and All the Cool Ranch Doritos You Can Eat (‘Weed’ Do It For Free) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: 4x6 (Getty Images)

2/12 Police Chief Shocked to Find ‘Pig’ Written on His Starbucks Cup, His Daughter Not Shocked in the Least For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @amyslanchik (Twitter)

3/12 Man Eats $120K Banana at Art Basel, Proving That Some Art Is as Delicious as It Is Dumb For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Caroline Purser (Getty Images)

4/12 Greta Thunberg Named Time’s Person of the Year For Standing Up to Climate Change, Old White Men Complain While Destroying Planet For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Giorgio Perottin (Getty Images)



5/12 Petition to Rename Fire Ants to ‘Spicy Boys’ Gathers Steam, ‘Picante’ Rejected For Being Too Clever For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Elena Taeza/Eye Em (Getty Images)

6/12 Shelter Cat Fingered As Purr-Petrator in Repeated Cases of Kitty Breakout For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Friends for Life Animal Rescue

7/12 Woman Rescued After 8 Days in Bathtub, Expected to Join the California Raisins Next Summer on Tour For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Johnny Greig (Getty Images)

8/12 ‘Dick Fish’ Wash Ashore by the Thousands in California, Our Worst Nightmare Has Finally Manifested For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Kate Montana, iNaturalist



9/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Overly-Eager Holiday Lover Sits Atop Family’s Roof in Nothing But Underwear, Christmas Drills in Progress For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: RapidEye (Getty Images)

10/12 Plot Twist: Bank Teller Robs Customer After Large Cash Withdrawal, Steals Their Free Sucker, Too For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SensorSpot (Getty Images)

11/12 Man Locked in Store After Falling Asleep and Being Left Alone, Everything He Dreamed It Could Be For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SSC (Getty Images)

12/12 White Castle Issues Recall of Frozen Sliders Over Possible Listeria Contamination, We’ll Take Our Chances For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.