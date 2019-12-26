Fun / Weird News
Hall of Shame

The Mandatory 2019 Hall of Shame: 20 of This Year’s Biggest Fails

by Erica Rivera

It may seem like all of the news-worthy events this year took place in politics, but that’s a fallacy. There were plenty of awful people nowhere near the White House doing deplorable things across the country over the past 12 months (though most of them seem to live in Florida). Every year, we at Mandatory select the worst of the worst of weird new stories and present them to you in our Hall of Shame. Read up, have a laugh, and thank the heavens that you aren’t anywhere near as depraved as these people are. (Or are you?)

Cover Photo: PeopleImages (Getty Images)

