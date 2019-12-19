Holiday Shopper Punches 5-Year-Old in the Face at Target, Wrong Bull’s-Eye Jackass

Black Friday has become a yearly tradition in which shoppers compete in a battle royal to find the latest and greatest gifts that money can buy. Sometimes sacrifices are made, civility is abandoned, and sucker punches are thrown. This was the case in a recent video that has gone viral, depicting a grown man walking through a Target and punching two children before casually strolling away.

The video is graphic and it will make your blood boil, but we’ve got to give props to the first kid who, after taking a fairly lazy haymaker, rushed to the second child to carry him away from any further harm. The jackass who did it was Jeff Hardcastle, a 51-year-old man who officers suspect was on drugs at the time of the attack (which explains why his posture was so bad; you gotta lock your feet, bro). Hardcastle was sentenced to nine years in prison and we can only hope that the 11-year-old who first got punched pulls a John Wick when he turns 18 and tracks the guy down to offer proper “street justice.” Target’s logo may be a bull’s-eye, but we think that’s more of a marketing ploy and less of a challenge for customers to actually go searching for one.

Cover Photo: New York Post

Meanwhile in Florida: Orlando Man Punches His Way to Faster Fast Food

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Company Hiring People to Smoke Pot For $3,000 and All the Cool Ranch Doritos You Can Eat (‘Weed’ Do It For Free) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: 4x6 (Getty Images)

2/12 Police Chief Shocked to Find ‘Pig’ Written on His Starbucks Cup, His Daughter Not Shocked in the Least For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @amyslanchik (Twitter)

3/12 Man Eats $120K Banana at Art Basel, Proving That Some Art Is as Delicious as It Is Dumb For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Caroline Purser (Getty Images)

4/12 Greta Thunberg Named Time’s Person of the Year For Standing Up to Climate Change, Old White Men Complain While Destroying Planet For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Giorgio Perottin (Getty Images)



5/12 Petition to Rename Fire Ants to ‘Spicy Boys’ Gathers Steam, ‘Picante’ Rejected For Being Too Clever For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Elena Taeza/Eye Em (Getty Images)

6/12 Shelter Cat Fingered As Purr-Petrator in Repeated Cases of Kitty Breakout For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Friends for Life Animal Rescue

7/12 Woman Rescued After 8 Days in Bathtub, Expected to Join the California Raisins Next Summer on Tour For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Johnny Greig (Getty Images)

8/12 ‘Dick Fish’ Wash Ashore by the Thousands in California, Our Worst Nightmare Has Finally Manifested For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Kate Montana, iNaturalist



9/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Overly-Eager Holiday Lover Sits Atop Family’s Roof in Nothing But Underwear, Christmas Drills in Progress For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: RapidEye (Getty Images)

10/12 Plot Twist: Bank Teller Robs Customer After Large Cash Withdrawal, Steals Their Free Sucker, Too For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SensorSpot (Getty Images)

11/12 Man Locked in Store After Falling Asleep and Being Left Alone, Everything He Dreamed It Could Be For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SSC (Getty Images)

12/12 White Castle Issues Recall of Frozen Sliders Over Possible Listeria Contamination, We’ll Take Our Chances For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.