Michael Jackson

Johnny Depp-Produced Puppet Musical Fingers Michael Jackson’s Glove as Perpetrator

by Nick Perkins

As if the life, death, and legacy of Michael Jackson could get any more surreal, we find ourselves inhabiting a world in which there is a musical currently being produced that will tell his story…from the perspective of the late singer’s sequined gloveFor the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About the Life of Michael Jackson, as Told by His Glove is written and will be directed by Julien Nitzberg. According to Nitzberg, the premise of the show is that “everything MJ has been accused of has actually been caused by his glove, which is actually an alien from outer space [and] feeds on virgin boy blood.” So, that’s certainly one way to frame it. It was originally reported that the play would be produced by Johnny Depp’s production company, Infinitum Nihil, but those claims were refuted recently by Depp’s reps.

Whether Depp is involved or not, this is a play that we have to see believe. Then, we’ll need to see it again. Then, we’ll probably need to take a shower to wash the “yuck” off of ourselves. Whether Jackson actually committed the crimes he was accused of or not is a matter of opinion. But something we can all agree on is the fact that this is a really, really dumb idea. Still, maybe some people will see the show and rest a little easier knowing that it was Jackson’s glove that was the real “smooth criminal” all along. Because if history has proven anything, it’s that if the glove fits…

