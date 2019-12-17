Fun / Weird News
Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg Named Time’s Person of the Year For Standing Up to Climate Change, Old White Men Complain While Destroying Planet

by Nick Perkins

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg, 16, was recently announced as Time’s Person of the Year, an incredible honor that is only bestowed on the best of us. Other notable honorees include Franklin D. Roosevelt, John F. Kennedy, and, um, Adolph Hitler. In fact, just three years ago our president, Donald Trump, was named Time’s Person of the Year. So maybe the magazine doesn’t feature the absolute best of humanitybut still. Thunberg has been making waves this year for her environmental work, in addition to her scathing remarks to hundreds of world leaders at the United Nations in New York City. It was those remarks that would eventually lead Thunberg to the cover of Time magazine and, unfortunately, into the crossfire of grumpy old men, our president included.

Despite the first lady’s robotic musings that social media “can be used in many positive ways, but can also be destructive and harmful when used incorrectly,” President Trump still took it upon himself to talk shit to the 16-year-old, before presumably indulging himself with McDonald’s and not even recycling the wrappers.

