Company Hiring People to Smoke Pot For $3,000 and All the Cool Ranch Doritos You Can Eat (‘Weed’ Do It For Free)

by Nick Perkins

Every stoner’s dream job is now a reality. AmericanMarijuana.org recently posted a job opportunity that offers to pay the employee $3,000 a month to test various products and offer reviews (in other words: to smoke pot and talk about it). The job advert states that the ideal candidate “needs to be physically fit and healthy in general to carry out cannabis product reviews regularly.” The job also requires applicants to be “comfortable in front of the camera,” as they will be filming the unboxing of products and more. Obviously, the applicant has to be 18 or over and live in a state in which weed is legal. But, pending all those qualifications, this could be a total dream job for somebody!

The only problem is that whoever gets the job will probably forget about it after “testing the product” for an extended period of time. No matter; if you’re tired of your parents yelling at you to “quit smoking so much damn weed and go get a job,” now you can fire back at them with this opportunity and laugh all the way to the bank.

