Man Locked in Store After Falling Asleep and Being Left Alone, Everything He Dreamed It Could Be

This scenario could be a dream or a nightmare, depending on your perspective. A man woke up in a department store one afternoon after a massage chair-induced nap. He quickly realized everybody else had left and the store was closed. Now, some people would rejoice, as their childhood fantasy had finally come true, after all those years of threatening to run away and never come back. Others, however, might feel like they woke up in a Saw movie.

The man took in his surroundings and calmly tweeted: “Oh man, I’m locked in!” alongside a photo of the empty store. We applaud the man’s self-control, because if this happened to us, we’d jump on every bed, eat every free sample, and record ourselves doing some really weird shit on all of the video cameras. But this man simply triggered the alarm to alert the police and, after proving he didn’t actually steal anything, he went home with no further action. The department store manager apologized for his staff not noticing the entire human being sleeping in the chair at closing time and, by all accounts, the issue has been resolved. Still, if this can happen to that man, it could happen to us, and that is a dream we will continue to strive for.

Cover Photo: SSC (Getty Images)

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Pardoned White House Turkeys Named Bread and Butter, Ironically Named After Two Things Trump Will Never Pardon in the Least For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds, Staff (Getty Images)

2/12 Immaculate! Catholic Church Investigates Two Nuns Who Went to Africa, Came Back Ungodly Pregnant For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Tihonovs/EyeEm (Getty Images)

3/12 California Students Receive ID Cards with Sex Hotline Number, Radical New Form of Sex Ed For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Antonio Guillem (Getty Images)

4/12 Woman Drenched in ‘Hot Diarrhea’ From Homeless LA Man, Gets Authentic Hollywood Experience For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Apostoli Rosella (Getty Images)



5/12 Man Hides in Street to Teach Girlfriend Not to Walk Home Alone, Lesson Obviously Ends Badly For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Artem Peretiako (Getty Images)

6/12 Funeral Mourners Get Stoned After Being Served Hash Cake At Restaurant (That’s How He Would Have Wanted to Be Remembered) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Daniel Schneider (Getty Images)

7/12 Guess How Much Kanye West Overcharges For Sunday Brunch (Essentially Prison Food Served in a Church) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Kimberly Kinchen Facebook

8/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Fisherman Believes He Was Sexually Assaulted by Mermaid, Most Likely an Instagram Influencer For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Stewart Cohen (Getty Images)



9/12 Kanye West Announces Ridiculous Foam Runner Shoes, Great For Walking on Water (And Running With Trump) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

10/12 Woman Leaves WorksGiving to Grab Pack of Dinner Rolls, Never Returns For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: LeoPatrizi (Getty Images)

11/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Man Loses Card Game, Sets Winner’s Car on Fire With Him Inside (As You Do) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Roy McMahon (Getty Images)

12/12 Not Lovin’ It: South Carolina Man Says He Got High From McDonald’s Sweet Tea, Probably Just Diabetic For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: txking (Getty Images)

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.