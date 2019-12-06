Shelter Cat Fingered As Purr-Petrator in Repeated Cases of Kitty Breakout

You can take a cat’s nine lives, but you can never take his freedom or, for that matter, the freedom of his brethren. Consider Quilty, a cat who previously resided in the Friends for Life Animal Rescue and Adoption Organization. He seemed like just a regular feline, but Quilty had a dark side, even a criminal side. As a “habitual springer,” he constantly unlocked the enclosures of his fellow cats to set them free. They never got too far, but that hardly derailed Quilty from his God-given responsibility of being the voice of the voiceless or, rather, the meow of the meow-less. Fortunately, Quilty has been adopted, but that hardly means his nine lives of crime are over. In fact, we wouldn’t be surprised if he took up cat burglary in the near future.

Photo Credit: Friends for Life Animal Rescue

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Pardoned White House Turkeys Named Bread and Butter, Ironically Named After Two Things Trump Will Never Pardon in the Least For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds, Staff (Getty Images)

2/12 Immaculate! Catholic Church Investigates Two Nuns Who Went to Africa, Came Back Ungodly Pregnant For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Tihonovs/EyeEm (Getty Images)

3/12 California Students Receive ID Cards with Sex Hotline Number, Radical New Form of Sex Ed For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Antonio Guillem (Getty Images)

4/12 Woman Drenched in ‘Hot Diarrhea’ From Homeless LA Man, Gets Authentic Hollywood Experience For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Apostoli Rosella (Getty Images)



5/12 Man Hides in Street to Teach Girlfriend Not to Walk Home Alone, Lesson Obviously Ends Badly For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Artem Peretiako (Getty Images)

6/12 Funeral Mourners Get Stoned After Being Served Hash Cake At Restaurant (That’s How He Would Have Wanted to Be Remembered) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Daniel Schneider (Getty Images)

7/12 Guess How Much Kanye West Overcharges For Sunday Brunch (Essentially Prison Food Served in a Church) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Kimberly Kinchen Facebook

8/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Fisherman Believes He Was Sexually Assaulted by Mermaid, Most Likely an Instagram Influencer For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Stewart Cohen (Getty Images)



9/12 Kanye West Announces Ridiculous Foam Runner Shoes, Great For Walking on Water (And Running With Trump) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

10/12 Woman Leaves WorksGiving to Grab Pack of Dinner Rolls, Never Returns For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: LeoPatrizi (Getty Images)

11/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Man Loses Card Game, Sets Winner’s Car on Fire With Him Inside (As You Do) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Roy McMahon (Getty Images)

12/12 Not Lovin’ It: South Carolina Man Says He Got High From McDonald’s Sweet Tea, Probably Just Diabetic For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: txking (Getty Images)

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.