10 Inappropriate Things We Would Make In a 3D Printer If We Had One

Relativity Space just made the complete fuel chamber of a rocket using nothing but a 3D printer. The massive AI-powered machine called Stargate will soon be able to print an entire rocket from scratch in less time than it takes for your milk to spoil. Using two giant arms to weave complex creations out of thin air, the technology is opening doors to what the future of AI manufacturing can do. And with all that fabricating power at our fingertips, we came up with a list of 10 inappropriate things we would make if we had a superpowered 3D printer like Stargate. The future looks good.

1/10 A Large Penis-Shaped Rocket It would be modeled after Blue Origin, but flesh-colored for greater visibility, bringing a whole new meaning to the term "rocket man."

2/10 Beat Stick To whack strangers with when we're waiting in line at Popeye's.

3/10 Giant Balls We'd hang these from our rearview mirror when grandma is in town. Update: As suspected, grandma does not approve.

4/10 A Submarine For smuggling fruit. How else are we going to get avocados from Mexico once the wall goes up?



5/10 A Replica of Ourselves For the carpool lane and brunches we don’t want to attend. And possibly for dentist appointments.

6/10 A Squirrel Trap To get some answers about what happened to our herb garden.

7/10 A Keyboard That Only Spells Bad Words For typing memos to our landlord.

8/10 A Phone Stand Shaped Like a Middle Finger To remind us not to answer that last email.



9/10 A New Liver Because the old one is drunk all the time and can't keep his shit together.

10/10 Penis-Shaped Coat Hangers These would be personalized Christmas gifts for the entire office...because it's cold out there.

