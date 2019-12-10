Plot Twist: Bank Teller Robs Customer After Large Cash Withdrawal, Steals Their Free Sucker, Too

Bank robberies happen all the time but rarely is the bank teller the culprit. But that’s exactly what happened when Nathan Michael Newell, a teller at Freedom Federal Credit Union in Maryland, helped a 78-year-old man make a large cash withdrawal from his bank account. Newell allegedly saw an opportunity to get rich quick and visited the elderly man at his home later that night with plans to rob him. When the man opened the door, Newell forced his way inside and began assaulting him until a 57-year-old female relative intervened by putting the assailant in a headlock. Newell was so badly outmatched, he fled upstairs, giving the woman a chance to call 911.

By the time police arrived, Newell had disappeared. Unfortunately for him, the old man recognized Newell from the bank where authorities arrested him the next day. The 19-year-old bank teller said he was tired of working two jobs and just wanted enough money to get his own place. Now he’s facing charges of first- and third-degree burglary, first- and second-degree assault, and home invasion. This was a nightmare turn of events for a young man who just wanted to live the dream of putting a security deposit on a modest bachelor pad with a kitchenette near the airport.

Photo: SensorSpot (Getty Images)

How to rob a bank: 8 Greatest Heists In American History

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Fisherman Believes He Was Sexually Assaulted by Mermaid, Most Likely an Instagram Influencer For more weird news, click here. Photo: Stewart Cohen (Getty Images)

2/12 Not Lovin’ It: South Carolina Man Says He Got High From McDonald’s Sweet Tea, Probably Just Diabetic For more weird news, click here. Photo: txking (Getty Images)

3/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Man Pulls Machete After Getting Rejected for Date (Imagine What He Does When He Gets Cheated On) For more weird news, click here. Photo: Ilze79 (Getty Images)

4/12 Man Hides in Street to Teach Girlfriend Not to Walk Home Alone, Lesson Obviously Ends Badly For more weird news, click here. Photo: Artem Peretiatko (Getty Images)



5/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Warehouse Worker Crashes Forklift, Smashes Window, Gets Naked (Not Necessarily in That Order) For more weird news, click here. Photo: txking (Getty Images)

6/12 Stuck in a Rock Hard Place: Man Nearly Dies From Humongous Erection For more weird news, click here. Photo: Daniel Ingold (Getty Images)

7/12 Fast Food Fight: Popeyes and Chick-fil-A Play Chicken in Twitter Beef For more weird news, click here. Photo: Jan Sochor (Getty Images)

8/12 Foul Creatures: Offensive Animals That Scientists Are Racing to Rename For more weird news, click here. Photo: John S Lander (Getty Images)



9/12 Meanwhile in Florida, Couple Attempts to Have Sex in Cop Car (Has Right to Remain Stupid) For more weird news, click here. Photo: PixelChrome Inc (Getty Images)

10/12 Man Finally Gets Devil Horn Removed so He Can Wear Favorite Hat For more weird news, click here. Photo: Maciej Toporowicz NYC (Getty Images)

11/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Man Attacks Woman With McDonalds Sauce Packets, Spices Up Life For more weird news, click here. Photo: RichLegg (Getty Images)

12/12 Women in Wyoming (And Bordering States) Can Now Go Topless in Public, Finally For more weird news, click here. Photo: Russel Monk (Getty Images)

Poverty rules: 10 Simple Life Hacks For Young People With No Money

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.