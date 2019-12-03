Amazon Pulls ‘Daddy’s Little Slut’ T-Shirt Amid Backlash, Safely Going With ‘Papa’s Silly Little Ho’

Recently, Amazon came under fire for selling a children’s T-shirt emblazoned with the words “Daddy’s Little Slut.” Catchy, no? The shirt came from a third-party source called Onlybabycare (get it?), but the fact that Amazon sells these highly-questionable products says a lot about how bad the backlash must’ve been on the shirt. The description of the shirt says it’s “suitable for playing outside, birthday party, baby showers, baptism, wedding, baby photography, daily wear or family day.” Nothing like slut-shaming your daughter at her baptism. While the third-party company thought they were being clever and trendy, they picked the wrong time (#MeToo) to do it, as Amazon removed the item from its site. Although, third-party users are still able to sell it through the site (sorry, no two-day free shipping). To make up for the demand of slut-shaming merch on the site, Amazon is expected to unveil new shirts with clever catchphrases “Papa’s Silly Little Ho,” “Mama’s Basic Bitch” and “God’s Special Little Clown.” Stay tuned for more on hot style trends that offend your impressionable children. But on the bright side, none of the shirts are offending their driving.

Cover Photo: Amazon

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Man Arrested After Having Sex With Stuffed Animals In Target; Expected More, Paid Less For more weird news, click here. Photo: Andreas Krumwiede EyeEm (Getty Images)

2/12 Elon Musk to Replace Tesla Horns With Farts and Goat Noises (And Our Job Making Jokes Has Been Done For Us) For more weird news, click here. Photo: Art-of-Photo (Getty Images)

3/12 Mind-Reading Device Calms You Down For Only $150, Says Guy Who Never Smoked Weed For more weird news, click here. Photo: Coney Jay (Getty Images)

4/12 Weird News: TSA Finds ‘Like 20 Bags’ of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos in Woman’s Luggage, Claims It’s Not Easy Being Cheesy For more weird news, click here. Photo: @emily.ghoul on Instagram



5/12 Woman Lives to 108 Because She Drinks Champagne, She Thinks (But Can’t Remember) For more weird news, click here. Photo: grinvalds (Getty Images)

6/12 Justin Bieber Removes Wife’s Wedding Garter With Sexy Beaver Teeth Move, Hundreds of Young Beliebers Expected to Be Hospitalized for Terminal FOMO For more weird news, click here. Photo: Instagram

7/12 Bold Apple Strategy Threatens to Take Away Your Internet If You Don’t Upgrade For more weird news, click here. Photo: Liam Norris (Getty Images)

8/12 Iowa Man Scores $3 Million In Beer Money, Still Too Cheap to Buy Everyone a Round For more weird news, click here. Photo: Matthew Holst (Getty Images)



9/12 Iowa Woman Killed by Explosion at Gender Reveal Party, Still Unlikely the End of These Terrible Parties For more weird news, click here. Photo: Mccallk69 (Getty Images)

10/12 Weird News of the Day: Bill Murray Applied for a Job at P.F. Chang’s For more weird news, click here. Photo: NurPhoto (Getty Images)

11/12 With Pay Phone Booths Gone, Superman Struggles to Find a Place to Change For more weird news, click here. Photo: Robyn Beck, Staff (Getty Images)

12/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Teen Attacks Family With Knife After Getting ‘Cut Off’ From Eating Tomatoes (God Knows How She’ll React Over Chocolate) For more weird news, click here. Photo: themacx (Getty Images)

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.