Your O-Face Might Ironically Be the Thing That Gets You Porn Access

In Australia, 18 is the magic number when citizens become old enough to vote, die in a war, and enjoy the vast offerings of internet porn. At least, that’s what parliament is hoping to implement with a new bill that would require facial recognition software to scan your face before you can log on to your favorite porn sites. For privacy-loving individuals wishing to connect to the wide world of adult videos, this poses a major problem. How far is too far when it comes to technology and government interference? What price are citizens of Australia willing to pay during the horny hours of their lives? While we understand the need to regulate sensitive material floating around the internet, for once, the concerned citizen and the 13-year-old in us both agree: kids will find a way around whatever safety measures adults put up anyway.

While we can’t always control what governments do to us, we can control what we do to ourselves. Avoid any future porn quagmires by brushing up on some modern love techniques that will take your need for lust beyond the two-dimensional.

