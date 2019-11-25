Immaculate! Catholic Church Investigates Two Nuns Who Went to Africa, Came Back Ungodly Pregnant

Stop us if you’ve heard this one. Two nuns go to Africa on a mission trip…and return pregnant. Now, while we can’t confirm that these were the second and third cases of immaculate conception, we wouldn’t be surprised if that was the tale the church professed. After all, they kind of have a history of covering up various scandals throughout the past, what, 2,000 years? Remember that whole crusades thing? But really, in the grand scheme of things, if Sister Mary and Sister Regina want to go overseas and knock habits with the locals, who are we to judge them? Trust us, this case should be at the bottom of the totem pole when it comes to sex scandals in the Catholic Church.

