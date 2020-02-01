Fun / Weird News
Scaredycast

Scaredycast Podcast Presents This Week in Weird News: Creeps of the Week

by Tony Gautier


Tony and Kelsey present to you, Scaredycast, a weekly podcast discussing all of the weird and spooky things that go on in our world. From ghosts and bigfoot to Florida man and that weird lady at your gender reveal party, it’s everything weird worth podcasting about. This week on the podcast, Tony and Kelsey talk about some bad trips thanks to edibles, some serious creeps of the week, hauntings in Poland, and a new UFO sighting! All this and plenty more weird news, right here on Scaredycast, available on all podcast apps and platforms.

iTunes / Google / Stitcher / iHeartRadio / Spotify

Stick to Baby Ruths: Pooping in Public Pools Trend Goes Viral (And Bacterial)

Works of fart: There’s a Museum Dedicated to Poop and It Promises a Crappy Time

 