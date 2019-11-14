Fun / Weird News
Woman Gets ‘Hot Diarrhea’ Poured on Her by Homeless Man in LA, Not the Spa Treatment She Was Expecting

by Nick Perkins

And you thought your night was crappy. A woman named Heidi Van Tassel was walking along Hollywood Boulevard in L.A. toward her car after dinner at a nearby Thai restaurant recently when was she was ambushed by a homeless man who pulled her to the ground and dumped a bucket of feces on her head. “It was diarrhea. Hot liquid. I was soaked, and it was coming off my eyelashes and into my eyes,” Van Tassel stated. “Paramedics who came to treat me said there was so much of it on me that it looked like the man was saving it up for a month.” Van Tassel said she felt traumatized and is now suffering from PTSD. No word yet on if the hot, liquid diarrhea was caused by the food from the aforementioned Thai restaurant.

