Donald Trump Jr. ‘Triggered’ By Fake Book Cover Swap (More Upset It’s Better Than His)

You would imagine Donald Trump Jr. to be truly “triggered” when tweets came that his new book cover had been trolled at a New York Barnes and Noble. The title to “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us” was updated with a fake book cover (and some clever choice wording) by stunt comedy duo, The Good Liars, who amended the title to “Daddy, Please Love Me: How Everything I Do Is to Earn My Father’s Love.” However, the real-life-looking Patrick Bateman was more than likely triggered that the updated fake cover was better and garnered more media attention than his. But then again, this is the best news the Trump family has had in a while. After all, their family motto is (reportedly): “No press is bad press, and even if it is, we’ll lie and say it’s perfectly good press.” Stay tuned for the two follow-up books by Trump Jr., rumored to be titled, “Greasy Sociopaths and the Family That Hates Them” soon followed by “Life After the White House: No One Will Hire Us (Please Hire Us!).”

We changed the cover of @DonaldJTrumpJr’s book to make it a little more honest and put them up in @BNBuzz. You're welcome, Junior! #DonnyLovesDaddy cc: @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/cJssiXadtw — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) November 7, 2019

Photo Credit: Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post (Getty Images)

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Man Arrested After Having Sex With Stuffed Animals In Target; Expected More, Paid Less For more weird news, click here. Photo: Andreas Krumwiede EyeEm (Getty Images)

2/12 Elon Musk to Replace Tesla Horns With Farts and Goat Noises (And Our Job Making Jokes Has Been Done For Us) For more weird news, click here. Photo: Art-of-Photo (Getty Images)

3/12 Mind-Reading Device Calms You Down For Only $150, Says Guy Who Never Smoked Weed For more weird news, click here. Photo: Coney Jay (Getty Images)

4/12 Weird News: TSA Finds ‘Like 20 Bags’ of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos in Woman’s Luggage, Claims It’s Not Easy Being Cheesy For more weird news, click here. Photo: @emily.ghoul on Instagram



5/12 Woman Lives to 108 Because She Drinks Champagne, She Thinks (But Can’t Remember) For more weird news, click here. Photo: grinvalds (Getty Images)

6/12 Justin Bieber Removes Wife’s Wedding Garter With Sexy Beaver Teeth Move, Hundreds of Young Beliebers Expected to Be Hospitalized for Terminal FOMO For more weird news, click here. Photo: Instagram

7/12 Bold Apple Strategy Threatens to Take Away Your Internet If You Don’t Upgrade For more weird news, click here. Photo: Liam Norris (Getty Images)

8/12 Iowa Man Scores $3 Million In Beer Money, Still Too Cheap to Buy Everyone a Round For more weird news, click here. Photo: Matthew Holst (Getty Images)



9/12 Iowa Woman Killed by Explosion at Gender Reveal Party, Still Unlikely the End of These Terrible Parties For more weird news, click here. Photo: Mccallk69 (Getty Images)

10/12 Weird News of the Day: Bill Murray Applied for a Job at P.F. Chang’s For more weird news, click here. Photo: NurPhoto (Getty Images)

11/12 With Pay Phone Booths Gone, Superman Struggles to Find a Place to Change For more weird news, click here. Photo: Robyn Beck, Staff (Getty Images)

12/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Teen Attacks Family With Knife After Getting ‘Cut Off’ From Eating Tomatoes (God Knows How She’ll React Over Chocolate) For more weird news, click here. Photo: themacx (Getty Images)

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.