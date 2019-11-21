Fun / Weird News
Boomer

Boomers Confirm It’s Acceptable to Say ‘OK, Booma’ If You Have a Friend Who Is One (But Not With a Hard ‘R’)

by Nick Perkins

From now on, whenever you start a story with “back in my day,” you know it’s going to end with an “OK, Boomer.”

In a twist of fate, boomers (short for baby boomers) no longer want to be referred to as such, not if it carries a negative connotation with it. The term, coined in 1963, was once a battle cry name given to people born after World War II during the baby boom. Formerly a point of pride to an entire generation, it’s now been ruined by the few (snowflake millennials). After years of harping on these “snowflakes” for their outrage over hot-button issues like climate change, marriage equality, gender fluidity and general decency, boomers are now getting outraged themselves that millennials are finally striking back, despite their vitamin deficiency, weak limbs from excessive phone usage and easily-triggered anxiety. Since it’s gotten to the point in such an outrage culture that people compare everyone to Hitler, it was no surprise to hear “OK, Boomer” being compared to the N-word. Luckily, the elder generation is giving us a pass, allowing young people to publicly use the term “boomer,” so long as they have a friend or close family member who is one, someone they hang out with regularly in public (not just at sporting events), as long as they don’t finish it off with a hard “R,” out of respect.

Cover Photo: Michael Blann (Getty Images)

