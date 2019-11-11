Cat on NFL Football Field Scores Touchdown, Miami Dolphins Desperate to Recruit

This was his moment. Throughout his entire life, he’d been told that he couldn’t do it, that he wasn’t big enough, fast enough or…human…enough. Day after day, he prepared for this moment. This good boy trained. He ate strictly chicken, fish and kibble. He drank nothing but water and abstained from drugs, alcohol and any other vice that would hinder his dream. Despite protests that his species couldn’t participate in a football game, he vowed to prove the doubters wrong.

On Monday, November 4th, 2019- he found his moment. The lights were bright and the air was crisp. Tensions were high as the Dallas Cowboys took on the New York Giants in the Giants’ stadium. The game itself was fine for what it was. But this night was never about cowboys and giants. It was his night and he was going to etch his name in the stone of football lore for years to come. He waited for his moment and, as he did so, he thought back to every time he was ever told “no.” Whether it was in regards to playing football, or peeing on the floor, he’d been told “no” multiple times over the years. But he was finally going to prove the naysayers wrong.

The time came. The moment revealed itself and, quicker than you can say catnip, this black cat with the heart of a lion scurried past security and entered MetLife Stadium for the first and probably only time. He stopped briefly to take in the sight, but he knew he had a job to do. He did it. Though he stopped briefly at the 10-yard-line (no doubt waiting for his competition to catch up, which they never did) the cat finally entered the goal-line, scoring a touchdown and making himself a legend. For video evidence of this star-making moment, see the video below. Dreams do come true and this cat proved it.

Photo Credit: Icon Sportswire (Getty Images)

