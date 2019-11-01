Mandatory Funny Tweets to Finish the Week 11-1-2019

The workweek is damn near done but the funny tweets are only just beginning. If you missed our last Tweets of the Week, how dare you! Between the California fires, Kanye going full Jesus, sugar-induced Halloween hangover and the endless impeachment, we could all use a few laughs. Thank goodness we have this sweet tweet video above to get us through! Now catch up on all the Twitter insanity here, then follow us on Twitter @Mandatory.

1/12 Meanwhile in Florida, Couple Attempts to Have Sex in Cop Car (Has Right to Remain Stupid) For more weird news, click here. Photo: Pixelchrome Inc. (Getty Images)

2/12 Stuck in a Rock Hard Place: Man Nearly Dies From Humongous Erection For more weird news, click here. Photo: Daniel Infold (Getty Images)

3/12 Overusing Your Phone in the Bathroom May Cause Hemorrhoids, Doctors Advise Faster Wi-Fi For more weird news, click here. Photo: Extreme Photographer (Getty Images)

4/12 Influencer Hell: Deleted Instagram Star Future Uncertain, Only Because We Can’t View Anymore For more weird news, click here. Photo: Global Stock (Getty Images)



5/12 Strict Mom Requires Consent From Kids Before Coming to a Sleepover For more weird news, click here. Photo: Jackson Coldsweat (Getty Images)

6/12 Upset Woman Sparks Apartment Blaze by Burning Love Letters, Keeps That Fire in the Relationship For more weird news, click here. Photo: Jonah M (Getty Images)

7/12 Woman Swallows Engagement Ring in Sleep Thinking It Was a Dream, Gives Guy Immediate Cold Feet For more weird news, click here. Photo: Karl Tapales

8/12 Woman Brings Emotional Support Pony on Flight, Gives Everybody Else in Airport Anxiety For more weird news, click here Photo: Knape (Getty Images)



9/12 Man Finally Gets Devil Horn Removed so He Can Wear Favorite Hat For more weird news, click here. Photo: Maciej Toporwicz (Getty Images)

10/12 Altar Boys Use Weed for Censer, Resulting in Best Church Service Ever For more weird news, click here. Photo: P Deliss (Getty Images)

11/12 Women in Wyoming (And Bordering States) Can Now Go Topless in Public, Finally For more weird news, click here. Photo: Russel Monk (Getty Images)

12/12 Occupational Hazard: Musician Ironically Killed By Bear While Recording Sounds of Nature For more weird news, click here. Photo: Windsor Wiehahn (Getty Images)