California Students Receive ID Cards with Sex Hotline Number, Radical New Form of Sex Ed

by Nick Perkins

It used to be that the only sex talk you would get as a middle schooler was an awkward discussion with your dad. Luckily for students at New Vista Middle School in Los Angeles, they could have had many of their questions answered if they dialed the number that was given to them on their school IDs. Yes, in a freak accident, a number that was supposed to be a suicide hotline number was mistyped, so students received the digits for a sex hotline instead. The school district, to their credit, completely owned the mistake by issuing an apology to parents. The biggest question is…how many sex-starved dads copied down the number before they had to give the cards back? The world may never know.

