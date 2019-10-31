President Trump Hands Out Halloween Candy at White House, Terrifies Children Without Costume or Decoration

President Trump and First Lady Melania just shouldn’t attempt to do normal people things. In a bizarre video from a White House event, President Trump and his ice queen of a wife attempted to engage in Halloween’s most treasured tradition: trick-or-treating. A child comes to your door dressed in a costume and you place a treat inside of their outstretched bag. Unfortunately, President Trump, perhaps distracted with much more pressing matters (his possible impeachment, his next golf game, what’s for dinner) couldn’t quite grasp the difficult concept of placing the fucking candy bar in the fucking bag! Instead of doing literally anything else, Trump decided the best course of action would be to place a candy bar on the young trick-or-treater’s Minion-masked head. We’ve had to watch the video countless times to even wrap our heads around it.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Maybe next year, they should just go back to letting the servants do it. Our President is either completely inept at grasping even the most basic human connections or, more likely, he was jealous that the kids were getting candy and he was not.

Cover Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Stuck in a Rock Hard Place: Man Nearly Dies From Humongous Erection For more weird news, click here. Photo: Daniel Ingold (Getty Images)

2/12 Meanwhile in Florida, Couple Attempts to Have Sex in Cop Car (Has Right to Remain Stupid) For more weird news, click here. Photo: Pixelchrome Inc (Getty Images)

3/12 Sh!ttin’ Golden Bricks! $6 Million Gold Toilet Stolen From Winston Churchill’s Home For more weird news, click here. Photo: Donald Iain Smith (Getty Images)

4/12 Overusing Your Phone in the Bathroom May Cause Hemorrhoids, Doctors Advise Faster Wi-Fi For more weird news, click here. Photo: Extreme Photographer (Getty Images)



5/12 Raw Deal: Arizona Woman Says Burger King Sold Her Uncooked Chicken Sandwich, Baffles Restaurant for Expecting Real Food For more weird news, click here. Photo: Boyloso (Getty Images)

6/12 Influencer Hell: Deleted Instagram Star Future Uncertain, Only Because We Can’t View Anymore For more weird news, click here. Photo: Global Stock (Getty Images)

7/12 Man Finally Gets Devil Horn Removed so He Can Wear Favorite Hat For more weird news, click here. Photo: Maciej Toporowicz NYC (Getty Images)

8/12 Apple Wall Charging Stand Looks Like Goofy Knob (Coincidentally What You Are If You Buy One) For more weird news, click here. Photo: Apple



9/12 Foul Creatures: Offensive Animals That Scientists Are Racing to Rename For more weird news, click here. Photo: John S Lander (Getty Images)

10/12 Women in Wyoming (And Bordering States) Can Now Go Topless in Public, Finally For more weird news, click here. Photo: Russel Monk (Getty Images)

11/12 Instagram Removes Following Tab, Invites Your Inner Stalker to Come Out to Play For more weird news, click here. Photo: Wundervisuals (Getty Images)

12/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Man Attacks Woman With McDonalds Sauce Packets, Spices Up Life For more weird news, click here. Photo: Richlegg (Getty Images)

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.