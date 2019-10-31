Woman in Bloody Carrie Costume Horrifies First Responders After Car Crash, Can’t Tell If She’s Kidding

This is why Halloween is the best. Sidney Wolfe, a college student at Marshall University in West Virginia, was in a car accident on her way home from a haunted house. At the time, Sidney was promoting Carrie: The Musical. As you would expect, she was dressed as Carrie White, the telekinetic outcast who was doused in pig’s blood and then killed her entire high school. Sidney was dressed as a post-prom night Carrie, complete with gown, crown, and lots and lots of blood. First responders, who were simply trying to do their jobs to the best of their ability, were aghast at the girl’s appearance and immediately rushed into action…until she let them know she was uninjured and the gore was all part of the act. Sidney is a true queen and Halloween is awesome.

Cover Photo: @SidWolfe on Instagram

