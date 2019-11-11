Fun / Weird News
Meanwhile in Florida: Man Arrested After Having Sex With Stuffed Animals In Target; Expected More, Paid Less

by Nick Perkins

If a man has sex with a stuffed animal, but it’s a stuffed animal, does it count as sex? Well, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department, it certainly does — much to the chagrin of Florida man Cody Meader. Meader was arrested and charged with criminal mischief for walking into a Target store and getting, um, “friendly” with many of the toy section’s stuffed animals. And by “friendly,” we mean “dry humped repeatedly.” He then found an especially attractive-looking Olaf stuffie (of Frozen fame) and “nutted” on it.

According to the police report, Meader admitted to having his way with these innocent, inanimate objects and his father stated that the man, “def has a history of this type of behavior.” Meader had no prior arrests, however, so he was able to pay a $150 bond to avoid prison time — for now anyway. Hopefully the judge makes him at least pay for the stuffed animals that he violated. We have to think that when he was a kid, he completely misread what his parents meant when they bought him stuffed animals to sleep with.

