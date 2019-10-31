LeBron James, Millionaire, Says Family Still Displaced by California Wildfires, Worrying Fans

LeBron James, a basketball player millionaire, recently shared that he and his family were displaced because of the wildfires burning across California. They ordered to evacuate their home and ended up driving to several hotels until they found one that could accommodate them. (Why he didn’t just helicopter out of the area, we don’t know.) But we can’t be too annoyed with the Lakers star because he arranged for a taco truck to provide lunch to first responders at their base camp and was quick to praise them. “It definitely takes a lot of bravery, a lot of commitment, a lot of sacrifice in any job that you take, but when you’re at the risk of your life any time you’re called upon, it’s a different type of mind state that you have to be in. So it definitely doesn’t go without notice and without appreciation,” he said. Maybe King James isn’t such a bad dude after all.

Cover Photo: Sean M. Haffey (Getty Images)

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Stuck in a Rock Hard Place: Man Nearly Dies From Humongous Erection For more weird news, click here. Photo: Daniel Ingold (Getty Images)

2/12 Meanwhile in Florida, Couple Attempts to Have Sex in Cop Car (Has Right to Remain Stupid) For more weird news, click here. Photo: Pixelchrome Inc (Getty Images)

3/12 Sh!ttin’ Golden Bricks! $6 Million Gold Toilet Stolen From Winston Churchill’s Home For more weird news, click here. Photo: Donald Iain Smith (Getty Images)

4/12 Overusing Your Phone in the Bathroom May Cause Hemorrhoids, Doctors Advise Faster Wi-Fi For more weird news, click here. Photo: Extreme Photographer (Getty Images)



5/12 Raw Deal: Arizona Woman Says Burger King Sold Her Uncooked Chicken Sandwich, Baffles Restaurant for Expecting Real Food For more weird news, click here. Photo: Boyloso (Getty Images)

6/12 Influencer Hell: Deleted Instagram Star Future Uncertain, Only Because We Can’t View Anymore For more weird news, click here. Photo: Global Stock (Getty Images)

7/12 Man Finally Gets Devil Horn Removed so He Can Wear Favorite Hat For more weird news, click here. Photo: Maciej Toporowicz NYC (Getty Images)

8/12 Apple Wall Charging Stand Looks Like Goofy Knob (Coincidentally What You Are If You Buy One) For more weird news, click here. Photo: Apple



9/12 Foul Creatures: Offensive Animals That Scientists Are Racing to Rename For more weird news, click here. Photo: John S Lander (Getty Images)

10/12 Women in Wyoming (And Bordering States) Can Now Go Topless in Public, Finally For more weird news, click here. Photo: Russel Monk (Getty Images)

11/12 Instagram Removes Following Tab, Invites Your Inner Stalker to Come Out to Play For more weird news, click here. Photo: Wundervisuals (Getty Images)

12/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Man Attacks Woman With McDonalds Sauce Packets, Spices Up Life For more weird news, click here. Photo: Richlegg (Getty Images)

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.