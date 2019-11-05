21 Hilarious GIFs of People Who Wish They’d Stayed Home

We’ve all been there. That moment when an outing someone dragged you on is about to go horribly, horribly wrong. If only you had just stayed home, all of this could have been avoided. But someone is always making you leave your house. To go somewhere. And do something. Even though you know the dangers that await those who journey out of doors are swift and merciless. These 21 hilarious GIFs of people who wish they had just stayed home are the perfect reminder. Next time your phone blows up with an invitation, you’re hitting airplane mode and entering binge-land. It’s nothing personal, just pure survival.

Photo: Orbon Alija (Getty Images)

1/21

2/21

3/21

4/21



5/21

6/21

7/21

8/21



9/21

10/21

11/21

12/21



13/21

14/21

15/21

16/21



17/21

18/21

19/21

20/21



21/21

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.