Fun / Funny Photos
Allhallows Eve

The 25 Funniest Jack-O’-Lanterns of Allhallows Eve Ever

by Ken Franklin

What could be more Irish than St. Patty’s Day? How about Halloween and the ancient art of jack-o’-lanterns! Because nothing wards off evil Leprechaun spirits faster than a hollowed-out gourd stuffed with a candle. Or in the case of these hilarious pumpkins, makes evil spirits laugh maniacally before they invade your home and terrorize you while you’re drunk on Jameson and Skittles. Either way, jack-o’-lanterns are great, so get your steak knives out and start carving. It’s nearly Allhallows Eve.

Photo: T L / EYEEM (Getty Images)

Your girlfriend made you do it: The 25 Craziest Couples Costumes From Halloweens Past

Scary drunk: 10 Spooky Halloween Beers to Give Your Liver a Scare

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.